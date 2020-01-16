2020 Giro d'Italia wildcard teams announced

There were no surprises among RCS Sport's Giro d'Italia wildcard selections, as the race organiser announced that Italian ProTeams Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè and Vini Zabù-KTM (formerly Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia) would be invited to the first Grand Tour of 2020.

As the top two teams in last year's Pro Continental ranking, both Total Direct Énergie and Circus-Wanty Gobert had right of first refusal on two of the wildcard places. The pair's decision to turn down the chance to ride in Italy meant that RCS was able to invite a full selection of home-based teams.

Vini Zabù will return to the race after not receiving an invitation last year. Meanwhile, the 2020 Giro will mark Androni Giocattoli's third participation in a row, and Bardiani's 11th consecutive appearance.

"We are happy for the trust that the organisers wanted once again show in our project," said Bardiani-CSF general manager in a press release. "We will do everything to reciprocate it, honouring as always every stage of our number one competition of the season."

Of the 2019 wildcards, Israel Cycling Academy have moved up to the WorldTour, morphing into Israel Start-Up Nation and gaining automatic rights to compete in the process. Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè folded at the end of the 2019 season, citing WorldTour reforms and reduced chance of securing an invite to the Giro.

The 2020 edition of the race will start in Budapest, Hungary, and also bucks the recent trend of short, aggressive mountain stages with a return to a more 'traditional' route and a host of long and brutal stages. The final week will feature five stages over 200km, three of which will include over 5,000 metres of climbing.

RCS Sport also announced its invitations for its three other major spring races, Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo. Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix squad secured spots at both Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, but wasn't invited to 'the race of the two seas'.

Elsewhere, Total Direct Énergie were invited to Tirreno and San Remo, while Circus-Wanty Gobert will race at San Remo and Strade Bianche. French squad Arkéa-Samsic will race at Tirreno and Strade Bianche.

Giro d'Italia 2020 invites (May 9-31)

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

Vini Zabù-KTM

Strade Bianche 2020 invites (March 7)

Alpecin-Fenix

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Arkéa-Samsic

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

Circus-Wanty Gobert

Tirreno-Adriatico 2020 invites (March 11-17)

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Arkéa-Samsic

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

Gazprom-RusVelo

Total Direct Énergie

Milan-San Remo 2020 invites (March 21)

Alpecin-Fenix

Circus-Wanty Gobert

Gazprom-RusVelo

Arkéa-Samsic

Total Direct Énergie

Vini Zabù-KTM

