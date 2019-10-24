Giro d'Italia 2020 route presentation - Gallery

Defending champion Richard Carapaz and Peter Sagan attend
Organisers RCS Sport revealed the route details of the 2020 Giro d'Italia at an official presentation in Milan on Thursday. The 103rd edition of the Corsa Rosa will begin in Budapest on May 9, and after a mountainous third week, will conclude in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo on May 31.
Defending champion of the Giro d'Italia, Richard Carapaz (Movistar), who will race for Team Ineos next year, was also on stage during the route presentation. The Ecuadorian won this year's edition ahead of Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).
Nibali, who moves to Trek-Segafredo next year, was not at the presentation, however, he provided RCS Sport with a video message for the audience.
CPA president Gianni Bugno, who won the 1990 edition of the Giro d'Italia, was interviewed while seated in the audience front row.
Click through the gallery above from the route presentation of the 2020 Giro d'Italia.
