Giro d'Italia 2020 route presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 35 Richard Carapaz at the 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 35 Peter Sagan confirmed to race the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 35 Richard Carapaz at the 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 35 Peter Sagan and Mauro Vegni at the 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 Peter Sagan confirmed to race at the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 Mauro Vegni and Peter Sagan 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 Peter Sagan and Giani Bugno at the 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 Peter Sagan at the 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 35 Gianni Bugno at the 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 The audience at the 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Peter Sagan and Richard Carapaz at the 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia route presentation in Milan - the trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 35 Richard Carapaz at the 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 35 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 35 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 35 Peter Sagan at the 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 35 Defending champion Richard Carapaz at the 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 35 Peter Sagan and Richard Carapaz at the 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 35 Richard Carapaz at the 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 35 The trophy on display at the 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 35 Richard Carapaz at the 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 35 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 35 The trophy at the 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 35 Peter Sagan at the 2020 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisers RCS Sport revealed the route details of the 2020 Giro d'Italia at an official presentation in Milan on Thursday. The 103rd edition of the Corsa Rosa will begin in Budapest on May 9, and after a mountainous third week, will conclude in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo on May 31.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was seated on stage during the presentation where he confirmed his participation in the 2020 Giro d'Italia for the first time in his career. He will thus skip the Tour of California in May. Bora-Hansgrohe also confirmed that Sagan will compete in the 2020 Tour de France in July.

Defending champion of the Giro d'Italia, Richard Carapaz (Movistar), who will race for Team Ineos next year, was also on stage during the route presentation. The Ecuadorian won this year's edition ahead of Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Nibali, who moves to Trek-Segafredo next year, was not at the presentation, however, he provided RCS Sport with a video message for the audience.

CPA president Gianni Bugno, who won the 1990 edition of the Giro d'Italia, was interviewed while seated in the audience front row.

Click through the gallery above from the route presentation of the 2020 Giro d'Italia.