2020 Giro d'Italia stage 8 highlights - Video

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) won stage 8 at the Giro d’Italia in Vieste on Saturday, soloing to the win ahead of a late-chase group with Salvatore Puccio (Ineos) taking second and Matt Holmes (Lotto Soudal) finishing third.

Dowsett was part of an original six-man breakaway and attacked several times with his winning move coming with 18.3km to go, and held off the chase to take the victory.

The stage began without Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) who returned a positive test for COVID-19 after the completion of stage 7.

Following stage 8, João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) retained his lead in the race by 43 seconds ahead of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and 48 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb).

Watch the stage 8 highlights from the Giro d'Italia in the video above.