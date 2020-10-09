2020 Giro d'Italia stage 7 highlights - Video

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) won his third stage at the 2020 Giro d'Italia, this time beating Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) on stage 7 in Brindisi.

There were no changes to the overall classification with João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) leading the GC by 43 seconds ahead of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and 48 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb).

An early breakaway included Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Josef Cerny (CCC Team), Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabù-KTM) and Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli). As the speeds increased behind and crosswinds tore through the peloton, the field split into groups, with a new front group of 30 riders. With a change in direction, the group reunited and the GC contenders who were caught out in the winds managed to reconnect with the main field.

Several crashes also caused chaos in the field, but all riders were able to get back in the action and proceed. The peloton manoeuvred through technical turns in the final 2km in Brindisi for a bunch sprint with Démare taking the win.

Watch the stage 7 highlights from the Giro d'Italia above.