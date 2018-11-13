2019 British National Road Championships confirmed for Norfolk

Image 1 of 4 Connor Swift (Madison Genesis) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 4 Jess Roberts (Team Breeze) wins the British national road title (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 4 The podium (l-r) Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Neah Evans (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 4 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2019 British National Road Championships will take place in Norfolk, British Cycling has confirmed. The event will be run in partnership with Golazo, which organises the BinckBank Tour and the DVV-Trofee Cyclo-cross series, among other races.

The British National Championships will take place between June 27 and 30, with the time trials and road races bookending the four days. Alongside the elite events, amateur riders will be given the opportunity to ride the same course in a 100-mile closed-road sportive. The fifth round of the National Cross-country mountain bike series will also be held during what British Cycling has dubbed the Great British Cycling Festival.

“We’re thrilled to confirm the award of the 2019 HSBC UK - National Road Championships to Norfolk,” said British Cycling Commercial Director Jonathan Rigby. “The championships are the flagship event of our road racing calendar, and the list of previous winners – which includes Sir Bradley Wiggins, Laura Kenny, Geraint Thomas, Lizzie Deignan and Mark Cavendish – gives some indication of the prestige of the event.

“While these championships represent the pinnacle of domestic road racing, they are also a celebration of cycling as a whole. We’re delighted to be staging a mass participation ride alongside the elite races, and are pleased to have linked up with Golazo, Active Norfolk, Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council, all of whom share our ambition to make our communities fitter, greener and healthier through increased levels of cycling.”

No route details have been announced yet but the sportive, on the same course as the road race, is set to feature 3,358 feet of elevation. The official website also states that both men’s and women’s races will be run concurrently, for the first time, with the conclusion of the women’s race coming after the men’s.

This year’s national championships took place in Northumberland with Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) taking the time trial titles, while Jess Roberts (Team Breeze) and Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis) won the road races. The 2018 championships were a week later than usual because the start of the Tour de France was delayed for the FIFA World Cup.