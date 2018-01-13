2018 Tour Down Under teams presented in Adelaide - Gallery

Image 1 of 59 Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe team. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 59 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 59 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Pete Kennaugh (Bora-Hansgrohe). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott). The stars of the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under assembled in Adelaide on Saturday for the team presentation, with defending champion Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) the star attractions for the sizeable crowd.

The Tour Down Under gets underway on Tuesday but the first WorldTour race of the year will, as ever, be preceded by its traditional curtain-raiser, the People's Choice Classic, on Sunday.

Overall winner a year ago, Porte is among the favourites for victory again in 2018, though the Tasmanian suggested that a remarkable fifth successive win on the Willunga Hill summit finish might be a more feasible target for the week.

Sagan returns to the Tour Down Under for the second year in succession, and is joined by new teammates Daniel Oss and Peter Kennaugh.

As ever, the first WorldTour race of the season provides an early glimpse of new kit and new signings. Daniel Moreno will make his debut for the rebranded EF Education First-Drapac, Nathan Haas will be on show for Katusha-Alpecin, while Domenico Pozzovivo will have his first outing as a Bahrain-Merida rider.

Elia Viviani will lead the line for Quick-Step Floors, while 2017 Tour de l’Avenir winner Egan Bernal is at the head of a youthful Team Sky selection.

Scroll through the gallery above for an extensive look at the riders and jerseys of the 2018 Tour Down Under.

