2018 Tour Down Under teams presented in Adelaide - Gallery

Peter Sagan, Richie Porte, Viviani and Haas among the star names on show

Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe team.

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pete Kennaugh (Bora-Hansgrohe).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
EF Education First-Drapac directeur sportif Tom Southam.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dani Moreno (EF Education First-Drapac).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Egan Bernal (Team Sky).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC) with Phil Ligget at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lotto Soudal report for duty.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rui Costa features in the UAE Team Emirates line-up.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A new-look Mitchelton-Scott ahead of the 2018 Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
AG2R La Mondiale.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nathan Haas leads Katusha-Alpecin at the 2018 Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani debuts for QuickStep at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky at the 2018 Tour Down Under presentation.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Koen de Kort is a Tour Down Under veteran.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stijn Vandenbergh enters into the spirit of things ahead of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A koala selfie for Daniel Oss.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink and friend at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sam Oomen with a snake around his neck at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fumiyuki Beppu.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing Team at the 2018 Tour Down Under presentation.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (BMC) is looking for a repeat Tour Down Under victory.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
UniSA-Australia are the lone wild card team at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Renshaw fields questions as Dimension Data arrive at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bahrain-Merida.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
EF Education First-Drapac make their WorldTour debut at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sunweb at the Tour Down Under presentation.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Phil Ligget quizzes Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Truls Korsaeth (Astana) entertains the crowds at the Tour Down Under presentation.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
FDJ at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Movistar sport their new kit.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team LottoNL-Jumbo.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Koen de Kort and Trek-Segafredo at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
LottoNL-Jumbo at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain-Merida).

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com

The stars of the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under assembled in Adelaide on Saturday for the team presentation, with defending champion Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) the star attractions for the sizeable crowd.

The Tour Down Under gets underway on Tuesday but the first WorldTour race of the year will, as ever, be preceded by its traditional curtain-raiser, the People's Choice Classic, on Sunday.

Overall winner a year ago, Porte is among the favourites for victory again in 2018, though the Tasmanian suggested that a remarkable fifth successive win on the Willunga Hill summit finish might be a more feasible target for the week.

Sagan returns to the Tour Down Under for the second year in succession, and is joined by new teammates Daniel Oss and Peter Kennaugh.

As ever, the first WorldTour race of the season provides an early glimpse of new kit and new signings. Daniel Moreno will make his debut for the rebranded EF Education First-Drapac, Nathan Haas will be on show for Katusha-Alpecin, while Domenico Pozzovivo will have his first outing as a Bahrain-Merida rider.

Elia Viviani will lead the line for Quick-Step Floors, while 2017 Tour de l’Avenir winner Egan Bernal is at the head of a youthful Team Sky selection.

Scroll through the gallery above for an extensive look at the riders and jerseys of the 2018 Tour Down Under.
 

 