2018 Tour Down Under training rides - Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Peter Sagan heading out for a ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 28 Elia Viviani in his new Quick-Step Floors kit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 28 Alex Edmondson in his new green and gold jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 28 Egan Bernal after a day of training in the heat (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 28 Daryl Impey answering questions from the press (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 28 New Australian champion Alex Edmondson answering questions (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 28 Caleb Ewan with the press (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 28 Valerio Agnoli of Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 28 Nathan Haas checking his bike over (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 28 Another former winner, LL Sanzhez of Astana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 28 Egan Bernal makes his Sky debut at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 28 Former winner André Greipel checks his phone before the ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 28 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 28 Dani Moreno in the new pink EF Education kit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 28 The Izagirre brothers, Gorka and Ion (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 28 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 28 The young Sky squad for the 2018 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 28 A look at the Katusha-Alpecin Oakley helmets for 2018 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 28 Domenico Pozzovivo rolls out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 28 The AG2R La Mondiale team plan the training ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 28 The Bahrain-Merida bikes are set up for the riders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 28 Peter Sagan with some new kicks on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 28 Former winner Tom-Jelte Slagter makes his Dimension Data debut at the race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 28 The Sunweb team bikes are ready to roll (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 28 Rui Costa adjust his Garmin pre-ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 28 World champion Peter Sagan (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 28 New Bora rider Daniel Oss walking to get his bike (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 28 Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) rolls out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

A week out from stage 1 of the Santos Tour Down Under, the majority of the teams and riders who will take part in the WorldTour opener have assembled in Adelaide, South Australia.

While some may have opted to sleep off the jet lag from Europe or North American, early arrivals such as current world champion Peter Sagan and former world champion Rui Costa kitted up and headed out for training rides and important course recons.

The 20th edition of the Tour Down Under will start in Port Adelaide 16 January and concludes in Adelaide six days later. The Tour Down Under riders will also have the chance to test their legs before the race begins in earnest at the tradition People's Choice Classic on Sunday 14 January.

Before racing, media and sponsorship commitments become the order of the day, riders have headed out of the Hilton Hotel headquarters of the race to explore or reacquaint themselves with the roads of the Tour Down Under.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at who has been out training and what riders look like in 2018 kit.

To read the 2018 Tour Down Under race preview, click here. And for the regularly updated start list for the race, click here.