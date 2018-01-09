2018 Tour Down Under training rides - Gallery

While some may have opted to sleep off the jet lag from Europe or North American, early arrivals such as current world champion Peter Sagan and former world champion Rui Costa kitted up and headed out for training rides and important course recons.
The 20th edition of the Tour Down Under will start in Port Adelaide 16 January and concludes in Adelaide six days later. The Tour Down Under riders will also have the chance to test their legs before the race begins in earnest at the tradition People's Choice Classic on Sunday 14 January.
Before racing, media and sponsorship commitments become the order of the day, riders have headed out of the Hilton Hotel headquarters of the race to explore or reacquaint themselves with the roads of the Tour Down Under.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at who has been out training and what riders look like in 2018 kit.
To read the 2018 Tour Down Under race preview, click here. And for the regularly updated start list for the race, click here.
