2018 Herald Sun Tour prologue start times

Image 1 of 5 Esteban Chaves digs deep (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 2 of 5 New race leader, Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 5 Ed Clancy does his best race face (Image credit: PEdALED) Image 4 of 5 Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Callum Scotson (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) in the green and gold (Image credit: Con Chronis)

2017 Herald Sun Tour champion Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) will start his title defence at 6:17:15pm in the 1.6-kilometre prologue to kick off the final race of the Australian summer.

Howson will be the 43rd of 102 starters with 45 seconds to separate each rider. Australian national road race champion Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) is the last rider to start at 7:01:30pm.

The opening prologue course starts in Alexandra Gardens on the south bank of the Yarra River with riders following the Capital City Trail to the finish at Queensbridge Square. Although the start of the prologue has been adjusted from previous years, the fast finish remains unchanged.

The first rider to start will be Reece Tucknott of the KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia team at 5:45:45pm. Early riders to watch who are favoured to place well at the conclusion of the stage in include Joseph Cooper (Bennelong SwissWellness), and Edward Clancy (JLT Condor). However, the likes of Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport), Michael Hepburn (Mitchelton-Scott), Callum Scotson (KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia), Anthony Giacoppo (Bennelong SwissWellness) and Alex Frame (Trek-Segafredo) are all late starters and expected to post times capable of taking a win.

For the GC riders, the time of Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) at 6:06pm will be one to watch with the Colombian aiming to get an early advantage before the four road stages.

Start times