2017 UCI Road World Championships women's team time trial start times

Anna van der Breggen recons the Bergen Worlds team time trial course. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2017 Road World Championships will kick off on Sunday in Bergen, Norway when Team Virtu Cycling roll out for the women's team time trial at 12:10pm local time.

The Danish-registered squad will be the first of nine total taking on the 42.5km course, with the rest of the six-rider teams following them at three-minute intervals.

The 2016 Worlds podium trio of Cervelo Bigla, Canyon SRAM and Boels Dolmans will be the final three teams setting off on the course, with the defending champions the last squad to leave the start line at 12:24 local time.

2017 Road World Championships women's team time trial start times