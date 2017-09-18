2017 UCI Road World Championships junior women's time trial start times

Elena Pirrone (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The first individual time trial of the 2017 Road World Championships will take place Monday in Bergen, Norway with Alessia Vigilia (Italy) first off at 10:35 local time.

European time trial champion Elena Pirrone (Italy) is the last starter of the 47 riders at 11:44 local time.

Vigilia, Pirrone and Australian Madeleine Fasnacht are the only riders from the 2016 Worlds to have finished top-ten who will be lining out in Bergen.

The junior women will race on a 16.1km course that will skip the 'Salmon Hill' climb which features in the longer time trial loop. Riders will leave the start house at 30-second intervals.

The U23 men's time trial also takes place Monday in Bergen.