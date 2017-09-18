2017 UCI Road World Championships junior women's time trial start times
Alessia Vigilia first of 47 riders to start at 10:35 local time
The first individual time trial of the 2017 Road World Championships will take place Monday in Bergen, Norway with Alessia Vigilia (Italy) first off at 10:35 local time.
European time trial champion Elena Pirrone (Italy) is the last starter of the 47 riders at 11:44 local time.
Vigilia, Pirrone and Australian Madeleine Fasnacht are the only riders from the 2016 Worlds to have finished top-ten who will be lining out in Bergen.
The junior women will race on a 16.1km course that will skip the 'Salmon Hill' climb which features in the longer time trial loop. Riders will leave the start house at 30-second intervals.
The U23 men's time trial also takes place Monday in Bergen.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start Time
|1
|Alessia Vigilia (Italy)
|10:35:00
|2
|Zayd Hailu (Ethiopia)
|10:36:30
|3
|Kanyarat Kesthonglang (Thailand)
|10:38:00
|4
|Anzhela Solovyeva (Kazakhstan)
|10:39:30
|5
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Mexico)
|10:41:00
|6
|Abigail Youngwerth (United States Of America)
|10:42:30
|7
|Lauren Dolan (Great Britain)
|10:44:00
|8
|Juste Juskeviciute (Lithuania)
|10:45:30
|9
|Erin J Attwell (Canada)
|10:47:00
|10
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Belarus)
|10:48:30
|11
|Martine Gjos (Norway)
|10:50:00
|12
|Alana Castrique (Belgium)
|10:51:30
|13
|Jade Wiel (France)
|10:53:00
|14
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spain)
|10:54:30
|15
|Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands)
|10:56:00
|16
|Daria Malkova (Russian Federation)
|10:57:30
|17
|Hannah Ludwig (Germany)
|10:59:00
|18
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|11:00:30
|19
|Tsadkan Kasahun (Ethiopia)
|11:02:00
|20
|Alyssa Rowse (Bermuda)
|11:03:30
|21
|Chaniporn Batriya (Thailand)
|11:05:00
|22
|Liontin Evangelina Setiawan (Indonesia)
|11:06:30
|23
|Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)
|11:08:00
|24
|Marina Kurnossova (Kazakhstan)
|11:09:30
|25
|Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias Rocha (Mexico)
|11:11:00
|26
|Summer Moak (United States Of America)
|11:12:30
|27
|Madeleine Fasnacht (Australia)
|11:14:00
|28
|Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain)
|11:15:30
|29
|Olha Kulynych (Ukraine)
|11:17:00
|30
|Viivi Puskala (Finland)
|11:18:30
|31
|Karin Penko (Slovenia)
|11:20:00
|32
|Regina Stegvilaite (Lithuania)
|11:21:30
|33
|Laurie Jussaume (Canada)
|11:23:00
|34
|Aksana Salauyeva (Belarus)
|11:24:30
|35
|Lara Krahemann (Switzerland)
|11:26:00
|36
|Emelie Roe Utvik (Norway)
|11:27:30
|37
|Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)
|11:29:00
|38
|Marie Le Net (France)
|11:30:30
|39
|Sara Martin Martin (Spain)
|11:32:00
|40
|Hannah Gruber-Stadler (Austria)
|11:33:30
|41
|Anne De Ruiter (Netherlands)
|11:35:00
|42
|Marta Jaskulska (Poland)
|11:36:30
|43
|Maria Novolodskaya (Russian Federation)
|11:38:00
|44
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany)
|11:39:30
|45
|Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)
|11:41:00
|46
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)
|11:42:30
|47
|Elena Pirrone (Italy)
|11:44:00
