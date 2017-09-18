Trending

2017 UCI Road World Championships junior women's time trial start times

Alessia Vigilia first of 47 riders to start at 10:35 local time

Elena Pirrone (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The first individual time trial of the 2017 Road World Championships will take place Monday in Bergen, Norway with Alessia Vigilia (Italy) first off at 10:35 local time.

European time trial champion Elena Pirrone (Italy) is the last starter of the 47 riders at 11:44 local time.

Vigilia, Pirrone and Australian Madeleine Fasnacht are the only riders from the 2016 Worlds to have finished top-ten who will be lining out in Bergen.

The junior women will race on a 16.1km course that will skip the 'Salmon Hill' climb which features in the longer time trial loop. Riders will leave the start house at 30-second intervals.

The U23 men's time trial also takes place Monday in Bergen. 

Junior Women start times
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart Time
1Alessia Vigilia (Italy)10:35:00
2Zayd Hailu (Ethiopia)10:36:30
3Kanyarat Kesthonglang (Thailand)10:38:00
4Anzhela Solovyeva (Kazakhstan)10:39:30
5Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Mexico)10:41:00
6Abigail Youngwerth (United States Of America)10:42:30
7Lauren Dolan (Great Britain)10:44:00
8Juste Juskeviciute (Lithuania)10:45:30
9Erin J Attwell (Canada)10:47:00
10Anastasiya Kolesava (Belarus)10:48:30
11Martine Gjos (Norway)10:50:00
12Alana Castrique (Belgium)10:51:30
13Jade Wiel (France)10:53:00
14Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spain)10:54:30
15Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands)10:56:00
16Daria Malkova (Russian Federation)10:57:30
17Hannah Ludwig (Germany)10:59:00
18Letizia Paternoster (Italy)11:00:30
19Tsadkan Kasahun (Ethiopia)11:02:00
20Alyssa Rowse (Bermuda)11:03:30
21Chaniporn Batriya (Thailand)11:05:00
22Liontin Evangelina Setiawan (Indonesia)11:06:30
23Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)11:08:00
24Marina Kurnossova (Kazakhstan)11:09:30
25Cinthya Teresita Covarrubias Rocha (Mexico)11:11:00
26Summer Moak (United States Of America)11:12:30
27Madeleine Fasnacht (Australia)11:14:00
28Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain)11:15:30
29Olha Kulynych (Ukraine)11:17:00
30Viivi Puskala (Finland)11:18:30
31Karin Penko (Slovenia)11:20:00
32Regina Stegvilaite (Lithuania)11:21:30
33Laurie Jussaume (Canada)11:23:00
34Aksana Salauyeva (Belarus)11:24:30
35Lara Krahemann (Switzerland)11:26:00
36Emelie Roe Utvik (Norway)11:27:30
37Shari Bossuyt (Belgium)11:29:00
38Marie Le Net (France)11:30:30
39Sara Martin Martin (Spain)11:32:00
40Hannah Gruber-Stadler (Austria)11:33:30
41Anne De Ruiter (Netherlands)11:35:00
42Marta Jaskulska (Poland)11:36:30
43Maria Novolodskaya (Russian Federation)11:38:00
44Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany)11:39:30
45Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)11:41:00
46Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark)11:42:30
47Elena Pirrone (Italy)11:44:00