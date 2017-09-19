2017 UCI Road World Championships elite men time trial start times

Image 1 of 5 World champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) dominates against the clock (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Dutch champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on course during the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Rohan Dennis is 100% in time trials so far in 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Primoz Roglic on his way to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World champion Tony Martin will be the last rider to the start the 2017 Worlds time trial Wednesday in Bergen, Norway. The four-time rainbow jersey winner is "angry about the uphill finish" in Bergen and stated after the TTT with his Katusha-Alpecin team that "I've got very little chance of success."

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) and Chris Froome (Great Britain) are the final two riders who will leave the start house before Martin and expected to fight for the rainbow jersey. Martin will start his ride at 17:03:30 with Dumoulin off at 17:02, and Froome at 17:00:00. Rohan Dennis (Australia) has won four time trials this season, but the finish is likely to be better suited to the characteristics of Dumoulin and Froome.

The first of the 65 named riders is Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan) who will leave the start house in Bergen at 13:05. Rui Costa (Portugal), Joey Rosskopf (USA), and Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands) will be early-starters to watch as contenders for the top-10 overall. Rowing Olympic gold medallist Hamish Bond will be a rider to watch in his biggest event thus far since switching sports when he rolls out at 15:24:30.

Of the later starters, European champion Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) at 16:11, and 2015 world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) at 16:20 are also considered as contenders for the top-ten.

Following Kiryienka, there will be a 20-minute break between riders with Tejay van Garderen (USA) as the tenth last starter resuming the race at 16:50. Of the last ten starters, Primoz Roglic as won two-time trials and a prologue and is suited to the uphill finish.

The 31 kilometer 2017 Worlds time trial is the shortest in the history of the event since its introduction into the schedule back in 1994. The 2001 Portugal Worlds is the only other time the race has been less than 40 kilometers in length when Jan Ullrich won the gold medal.

