2017 UCI Road World Championships elite men time trial start times
Tony Martin will be last rider to start in Bergen
World champion Tony Martin will be the last rider to the start the 2017 Worlds time trial Wednesday in Bergen, Norway. The four-time rainbow jersey winner is "angry about the uphill finish" in Bergen and stated after the TTT with his Katusha-Alpecin team that "I've got very little chance of success."
Related Articles
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) and Chris Froome (Great Britain) are the final two riders who will leave the start house before Martin and expected to fight for the rainbow jersey. Martin will start his ride at 17:03:30 with Dumoulin off at 17:02, and Froome at 17:00:00. Rohan Dennis (Australia) has won four time trials this season, but the finish is likely to be better suited to the characteristics of Dumoulin and Froome.
The first of the 65 named riders is Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan) who will leave the start house in Bergen at 13:05. Rui Costa (Portugal), Joey Rosskopf (USA), and Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands) will be early-starters to watch as contenders for the top-10 overall. Rowing Olympic gold medallist Hamish Bond will be a rider to watch in his biggest event thus far since switching sports when he rolls out at 15:24:30.
Of the later starters, European champion Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) at 16:11, and 2015 world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) at 16:20 are also considered as contenders for the top-ten.
Following Kiryienka, there will be a 20-minute break between riders with Tejay van Garderen (USA) as the tenth last starter resuming the race at 16:50. Of the last ten starters, Primoz Roglic as won two-time trials and a prologue and is suited to the uphill finish.
The 31 kilometer 2017 Worlds time trial is the shortest in the history of the event since its introduction into the schedule back in 1994. The 2001 Portugal Worlds is the only other time the race has been less than 40 kilometers in length when Jan Ullrich won the gold medal.
Start Times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start Times
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)
|13:05:00
|2
|Jasha Sutterlin (Germany)
|13:06:30
|3
|Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Syrian Arab Republic)
|13:08:00
|4
|Awais Khan (Pakistan)
|13:09:30
|5
|Gabriel Tan (Singapore)
|13:11:00
|6
|Eugert Zhupa (Albania)
|13:12:30
|7
|Robert Britton (Canada)
|13:14:00
|8
|Riccardo Zoidl (Austria)
|13:15:30
|9
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|13:17:00
|10
|Kostyantyn Rybaruk (Ukraine)
|13:18:30
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Belgium)
|13:20:00
|12
|Andreas Vangstad (Norway)
|13:50:00
|13
|Rui Costa (Portugal)
|13:51:30
|14
|Reto Hollenstein (Switzerland)
|13:53:00
|15
|Joseph Rosskopf (United States Of America)
|13:54:30
|16
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
|13:56:00
|17
|Mateusz Taciak (Poland)
|13:57:30
|18
|Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)
|13:59:00
|19
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spain)
|14:00:30
|20
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
|14:02:00
|21
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kazakhstan)
|14:03:30
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Germany)
|14:05:00
|23
|Nazir Jaser (Syrian Arab Republic)
|14:35:00
|24
|Arsalan Anjum Muhammad (Pakistan)
|14:36:30
|25
|Yi Peng Teoh (Singapore)
|14:38:00
|26
|Jermaine Burrowes (Guyana)
|14:39:30
|27
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mexico)
|14:41:00
|28
|Redi Halilaj (Albania)
|14:42:30
|29
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|14:44:00
|30
|Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan)
|14:45:30
|31
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)
|14:47:00
|32
|Yves Lampaert (Belgium)
|14:48:30
|33
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania)
|14:50:00
|34
|Serghei Tvetcov (Romania)
|15:20:00
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)
|15:21:30
|36
|Meron Teshome (Eritrea)
|15:23:00
|37
|Hamish Bond (New Zealand)
|15:24:30
|38
|Hugo Houle (Canada)
|15:26:00
|39
|Willem Jakobus Smit (South Africa)
|15:27:30
|40
|Lukas Postlberger (Austria)
|15:29:00
|41
|Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark)
|15:30:30
|42
|Andrey Grivko (Ukraine)
|15:32:00
|43
|Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands)
|15:33:30
|44
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Colombia)
|15:35:00
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Ireland)
|16:05:00
|46
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan)
|16:06:30
|47
|Jan Barta (Czech Republic)
|16:08:00
|48
|Boasson Hagen Edvald (Norway)
|16:09:30
|49
|Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)
|16:11:00
|50
|Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
|16:12:30
|51
|Alexis Gougeard (France)
|16:14:00
|52
|Gianni Moscon (Italy)
|16:15:30
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)
|16:17:00
|54
|Stefan Kung (Switzerland)
|16:18:30
|55
|Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)
|16:20:00
|56
|Tejay van Garderen (United States Of America)
|16:50:00
|57
|Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)
|16:51:30
|58
|Bob Jungels (Luxembourg)
|16:53:00
|59
|Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
|16:54:30
|60
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia)
|16:56:00
|61
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|16:57:30
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain)
|16:59:00
|63
|Chris Froome (Great Britain)
|17:00:30
|64
|Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
|17:02:00
|65
|Tony Martin (Germany)
|17:03:30
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy