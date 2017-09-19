2017 UCI Road World Championships elite men time trial start times

Trending

World champion Tony Martin will be the last rider to the start the 2017 Worlds time trial Wednesday in Bergen, Norway. The four-time rainbow jersey winner is "angry about the uphill finish" in Bergen and stated after the TTT with his Katusha-Alpecin team that "I've got very little chance of success."

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) and Chris Froome (Great Britain) are the final two riders who will leave the start house before Martin and expected to fight for the rainbow jersey. Martin will start his ride at 17:03:30 with Dumoulin off at 17:02, and Froome at 17:00:00. Rohan Dennis (Australia) has won four time trials this season, but the finish is likely to be better suited to the characteristics of Dumoulin and Froome.

The first of the 65 named riders is Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan) who will leave the start house in Bergen at 13:05. Rui Costa (Portugal), Joey Rosskopf (USA), and Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands) will be early-starters to watch as contenders for the top-10 overall. Rowing Olympic gold medallist Hamish Bond will be a rider to watch in his biggest event thus far since switching sports when he rolls out at 15:24:30.

Of the later starters, European champion Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) at 16:11, and 2015 world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) at 16:20 are also considered as contenders for the top-ten.

Following Kiryienka, there will be a 20-minute break between riders with Tejay van Garderen (USA) as the tenth last starter resuming the race at 16:50. Of the last ten starters, Primoz Roglic as won two-time trials and a prologue and is suited to the uphill finish.

The 31 kilometer 2017 Worlds time trial is the shortest in the history of the event since its introduction into the schedule back in 1994. The 2001 Portugal Worlds is the only other time the race has been less than 40 kilometers in length when Jan Ullrich won the gold medal.

Start Times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart Times
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)13:05:00
2Jasha Sutterlin (Germany)13:06:30
3Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Syrian Arab Republic)13:08:00
4Awais Khan (Pakistan)13:09:30
5Gabriel Tan (Singapore)13:11:00
6Eugert Zhupa (Albania)13:12:30
7Robert Britton (Canada)13:14:00
8Riccardo Zoidl (Austria)13:15:30
9Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)13:17:00
10Kostyantyn Rybaruk (Ukraine)13:18:30
11Laurens De Plus (Belgium)13:20:00
12Andreas Vangstad (Norway)13:50:00
13Rui Costa (Portugal)13:51:30
14Reto Hollenstein (Switzerland)13:53:00
15Joseph Rosskopf (United States Of America)13:54:30
16Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)13:56:00
17Mateusz Taciak (Poland)13:57:30
18Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)13:59:00
19Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spain)14:00:30
20Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)14:02:00
21Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kazakhstan)14:03:30
22Nikias Arndt (Germany)14:05:00
23Nazir Jaser (Syrian Arab Republic)14:35:00
24Arsalan Anjum Muhammad (Pakistan)14:36:30
25Yi Peng Teoh (Singapore)14:38:00
26Jermaine Burrowes (Guyana)14:39:30
27Uri Martins Sandoval (Mexico)14:41:00
28Redi Halilaj (Albania)14:42:30
29King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)14:44:00
30Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan)14:45:30
31Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)14:47:00
32Yves Lampaert (Belgium)14:48:30
33Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania)14:50:00
34Serghei Tvetcov (Romania)15:20:00
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)15:21:30
36Meron Teshome (Eritrea)15:23:00
37Hamish Bond (New Zealand)15:24:30
38Hugo Houle (Canada)15:26:00
39Willem Jakobus Smit (South Africa)15:27:30
40Lukas Postlberger (Austria)15:29:00
41Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark)15:30:30
42Andrey Grivko (Ukraine)15:32:00
43Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands)15:33:30
44Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Colombia)15:35:00
45Nicolas Roche (Ireland)16:05:00
46Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan)16:06:30
47Jan Barta (Czech Republic)16:08:00
48Boasson Hagen Edvald (Norway)16:09:30
49Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)16:11:00
50Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)16:12:30
51Alexis Gougeard (France)16:14:00
52Gianni Moscon (Italy)16:15:30
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)16:17:00
54Stefan Kung (Switzerland)16:18:30
55Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)16:20:00
56Tejay van Garderen (United States Of America)16:50:00
57Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)16:51:30
58Bob Jungels (Luxembourg)16:53:00
59Maciej Bodnar (Poland)16:54:30
60Primoz Roglic (Slovenia)16:56:00
61Rohan Dennis (Australia)16:57:30
62Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain)16:59:00
63Chris Froome (Great Britain)17:00:30
64Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)17:02:00
65Tony Martin (Germany)17:03:30