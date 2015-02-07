2016 World Championships route unveiled in Qatar

Image 1 of 3 The breakaway with Doha in the distance (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 2 of 3 Riding into Doha for the finish of the 2011 race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The peloton on the Doha Corniche (Image credit: AFP)

The 2016 route for the UCI Road World Championships was presented in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday by the race organisers.

The racing will start on October 9 with trade team time trials and conclude on October 16 with the men’s elite road race. The Worlds typically take place in September but with concerns over the heat at Doha during that time of year, the scheduled programme has been pushed back.



