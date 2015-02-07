Trending

2016 World Championships route unveiled in Qatar

Elite road races to finish on cobbles in downtown Doha

Image 1 of 3

The breakaway with Doha in the distance

The breakaway with Doha in the distance
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 2 of 3

Riding into Doha for the finish of the 2011 race

Riding into Doha for the finish of the 2011 race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

The peloton on the Doha Corniche

The peloton on the Doha Corniche
(Image credit: AFP)

The 2016 route for the UCI Road World Championships was presented in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday by the race organisers.

Related Articles

Bergen 2016 Worlds could be Hushovd's last race

Qatar women's team targets 2016 Worlds

No specially-built circuit for Qatar 2016 Worlds

2016 Qatar world championships set for October date

The racing will start on October 9 with trade team time trials and conclude on October 16 with the men’s elite road race. The Worlds typically take place in September but with concerns over the heat at Doha during that time of year, the scheduled programme has been pushed back.