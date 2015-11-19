News shorts: Orica-GreenEdge and Orica-AIS gear up for team camp

Image 1 of 6 Simon Gerrans of Orica-GreenEdge cycling team (R) competes in the first stage of the Giro d'Italia. Image 2 of 6 Prudhomme and Verity awarded honorary doctorate degrees (Image credit: York St John University) Image 3 of 6 Koishi Yama signs with Nippo Vini Fantini Profressional Continental (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 4 of 6 Tour de Yorkshire stage 2 crowds wait to see the racers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 All across Yorkshire light posts are draped in Tour de France finery (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 6 The Bardiani-CSF team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Orica-GreenEdge and Orica-AIS gear up for team camp

Orica-GreenEdge and Orica-AIS will meet at a team camp in Nagambie, Victoria this weekend. The camp will be held in conjunction with a one-day River & Ranges Winery Ride on Sunday, November 21. Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans and Orica-AIS riders Gracie Elvin and Lizzie Williams will join the ride.

The ride, which will include courses of 138km, 48km and 24km through the Nagambie winery region and Strathbogie Ranges, will provide local cyclists a chance to chat with the three professional riders about their 2015 seasons.

Prudhomme and Verity awarded honorary doctorate degrees

Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme and Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire Sir Gary Verity were awarded honorary doctorates at York St John University on Tuesday. The two were made Doctor of Letters in recognition of their contribution to promotion of Yorkshire and the global growth of cycling in a ceremony in York Minster, according to a press release from the institution.

Prudhomme was recognised for his contribution to cycling worldwide and for the growth in UK cycling following the successful Tour de France Grand Depart in Yorkshire in 2014.

“To receive an honorary doctorate from one of the host towns of both the Tour de France and Tour de Yorkshire is a true honour. York is a very special place to both the Tour de France and to myself and my team. I am delighted to receive this doctorate and truly grateful to York St John University,” Prudhomme said.

Yorkshire was host of the Grand Départ for the Tour de France in July 2014, leading to the creation of the Tour de Yorkshire. The events’ large spectatorship has led to the growth of cycling in the county.

Verity’s honorary degree is in recognition of his contribution in promoting the county of Yorkshire for the Tour de France Grand Depart in 2014 and for co-organising the inaugural Tour de Yorkshire in 2015.

“I am delighted to be here today and immensely grateful to York St John University. Such an award goes to show how far reaching the Tour de France was, not just on the day but in the long term, for residents and businesses alike. Yorkshire’s stock has never been higher,” Verity said in the press release.

Honorary degrees are awarded to individuals who have made a special impact in their respective fields.

Bardiani-CSF meet for first team camp Fiuggi

Seventeen riders from Bardiani-CSF will unite for a team training camp at the Hotel Fiuggi Terme Resort & Spa, in Fuiggi, Italy. The four-day camp will be held December 6-9 and provide an opportunity for the team to host technical meetings, medical examinations, sponsors meetings, photograph shoots and team-building activities.

“We’re really happy to make again the first of step of the season in Fiuggi,” said Bardiani-CSF team manager Roberto Reverberi in a team press release.

“The first team camp is a key moment to lay the basis for a new season. We have to plan almost 10 months of activity but, first of all, it’s the moment to strength the team spirit. We couldn’t ask for a better location than Fiuggi to do this with calm and serenity.”

Bardiani-CSF team for 2016: Simone Andreetta, Enrico Barbin, Nicola Boem, Manuel Bongiorno, Giulio Ciccone, Sonny Colbrelli, Luca Chirico, Mirco Maestri, Stefano Pirazzi, Lorenzo Rota, Nicola Ruffoni, Paolo Simion, Luca Sterbini, Simone Sterbini, Alessandro Tonelli, Simone Velasco, Edoardo Zardini.

Nippo Vini Fantini sign four, complete 2016 roster

Nippo Vini Fantini announced the signing of four riders to complete their 2016 roster. The signings are Italian Gianfranco Zilioli, Slovenien Grega Bole and Japanese riders Kazushige Kuboki and Koishi Yuma.

Yuma, the U23 Japanese time trial champion and winner of the U23 Asian Championship, is the final rider to sign with the team, completing their 17-man roster.

“Next season will be a year of growth for the team, and we are happy to have confirmed two of the Japanese riders there were with us in the 2015. We add the road national champion Kuboki and the Under23 ITT national champion Koishi. [Koishi] is coming back; we launched him in the 2014 with team Nippo Vini Fantini in the Continental category, we think he is now ready to be professional,” said team manager Hiroshi Daimon.