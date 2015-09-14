2015 Vuelta a Espana gallery

Image 1 of 69 The final podium in Madrid of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Rafa Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 69 Fabio Aru kisses his winners trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 69 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) blitzed the stage 17 time trial to move back into the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 69 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pulls on the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 69 Fabio Aru (Astana) after losing red to Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 69 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) drops Fabio Aru and rides into red (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 69 Frank Schleck (Trek) turned back the clock to win stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 69 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates stage 15 success (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 69 Spain is a very scenic country (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 69 Can you spot the rider in the mist? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 69 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) celebrating stage 14 victory in the mist (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 69 Sammy Sánchez was forced out of the race with a foot issue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 69 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) soloed to stage 13 victoy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 69 Fabio Aru (Astana) contemplating on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 69 Stage 12 went to Danny van Poppel (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 69 Fabio Aru (Astana) on his first day in red (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 69 The agony of defeat writ large on Maxime Bouet's face (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 69 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) losing his red jersey to Tom Dumoulin on stage 17 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 69 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) takes back the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 69 Fabio Aru (Astana) kitted out in red for the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 69 That's ten stage wins for John Degenkolb at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 69 A winner smile (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 69 Refugees welcome in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 69 The realisation of losing the Vuelta sinks in for Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 69 The moment the race was won, Fabio Aru attacks on stage 19 to crack Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 69 Stage 19 stage winner Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 69 Fabio Aru not celebrating the stage in but rather overall victory on stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 69 Fabio Aru drapes himself in the Sardinian flag after reclaiming red on stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 69 Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) soloed to stage 19 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 69 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) holds onto red after stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 69 The peloton rides into Avila (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 69 Giant-Alpecin looking after Tom Dumoulin in red (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 69 Nico Roche (Team Sky) won stage 18 ahead of Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 69 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) tries to save his red jersey on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 69 Fabio Aru (Astana) collecting red for the first time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 69 Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the team car after a gruelling stage 11 which he rode with a broken foot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 69 This was a common sight at the hot Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 69 Tom Dumoulin in the red jersey for the first time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 69 Esteban Chaves was always smiling on the podium which was a common occurrence (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 69 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) looking content with his stage 4 spoils (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 69 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crashed and was forced out of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 69 'hey! that's my bike' Ben King gets close to the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 69 Peter Sagan grabbed stage 3 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 69 Orica-GreenEdge looking after Estaban Chaves in his first day as race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 69 Race officials explain the decision to expel Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 69 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was expelled from the race after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 69 Paolo Tiralongo was a casualty from the big stage 2 pile up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 69 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) in his first red jersey after stage 2 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 69 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 2 and starts a rivalry with Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 69 Peter Velits was the first red jersey of the 2015 race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 69 Team BMC won the opening TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 69 Caleb Ewan demonstrates the joy of a Vuelta stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 69 Disc brakes made their debut at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 69 Mikel Landa (Astana) attacked to win stage 11 solo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 69 Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) was pumped with stage 11 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 69 Nico Roche was one of numerous riders to hit the tarmac over three weeks of racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 69 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) dropped Chris Froome (Team Sky) to win stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 69 om Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in red for the second time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 69 Esteban Chaves after losing red on stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 69 Alejandro Valverde after crashing and injuring his shoulder on stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 69 Jasper Stuyven (Trek) won stage 8 with a broken scaphoid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 69 Peter Sagan crosses the line on stage 8 having been knocked off his bike by a race moto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 69 The ever smiling Esteban Chaves in red (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 69 Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNl-Jumbo) celebrates his stage 7 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 69 Antoine Cousin (Europcar) crashed with a stage win in sight (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 69 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) in the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 69 Tom Dumoulin loses the red to Esteban Chaves (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 69 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) looks back and sees daylight as he rides to stage 6 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 69 Life's a beach at the Vuelta... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana started on the beachfront in Porto Banus with a team time trial and finished 20 stages later in Madrid with Fabio Aru becoming the first Sardinian to win a grand tour in a race that will be remembered for its incidents as much as its racing exploits. Despite the presence of Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali and Movistar's grand tour winning combination of Alejandro Valverde, the fight for the overall was between Aru, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha).

Dumoulin and double stage winner Esteban Chaves announced themselves as future GC contenders swapping the race leader's jersey in the first week before Aru and Rodríguez joined in the party. Dumoulin, Aru, Rodríguez, Dumoulin and then Aru took it in turns to wear red in the final week of the race as the overall came down to the penultimate stage.

Following on from the neutralised opening time trial stage which partly took place on a beach, Nibli was expelled from the race the next day for holding onto his team car while two incidents with race motos led to Tinkoff-Saxo riders abandoning the race. Peter Sagan was forced out of the race with second degree burns after being hit on the run into stage 8's finish while Sérgio Paulinho was a stage 11 casualty while riding in the breakaway.

Froome was also forced out of the race with injury following a crash that saw the Tour champion break his navicular bone.

While these events grabbed the headline, the Vuelta also ushered in a new generation of youth as eight riders enjoyed debut grand tour stage wins to confirm their place at the top level of the sport while six of the top were under 26.

Click through the gallery above to look back over the best action from the third and final grand tour of the 2015 season.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete Vuelta a Espana coverage.