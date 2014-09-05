2015 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships presented

Organizers present the 2015 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, which will be held in Vallnord, Andorra (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Organizers of the 2015 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships officially presented their event at this year's Worlds in Hafjell, Norway on Thursday evening. Vallnord, Andorra will host the 26th running of the mountain bike Worlds on September 1-6, 2015.

Vallnord has previously hosted World Cups in 2008, 2009 and 2013. The Pyrenees mountain town between Spain and France is noted for its skiing and mountain biking while the entire surrounding country of Andorra is 468 square kilometers and has just 75,000 people.

"We are excited for the challenge, and after our success hosting the World Cup in 2013, I think we are ready to host the Worlds," said Albert Balcells, Technical Director for the 2015 mountain bike Worlds to Cyclingnews.

"We are hoping to be a place that hosts a regular World Cup or major mountain bike event every year. Andorra is a small country, but it is like a big city, and it's a great place to enjoy."

Vallnord will host the MTB Worlds for cross country, downhill, eliminator and trials in 2015. The cross country course will be similar to past World Cups, covering 4.7km per lap, but more technical features will be added.

The downhill course will span 2.5km, similar to previous World Cups and dropping over a steep and technical course that is also physically challenging.

The Vallnord Bike Park, which serves as the hosts of the 2015 Worlds was created in 2004 when the municipality of La Massana and Ordino agreed to combine efforts. It was the first bike park in the Pyrenees.

After the 2013 World Cup, Vallnord was voted the best eliminator round and the second best downhill round of that season.

Vallnord, Andorra will also host the 2015 UCI Masters Mountain Bike World Championships from August 23-27.