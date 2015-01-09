Trek Factory Racing reveal 2015 team jersey

Image 1 of 4 Fabian Cancellara and Riccardo Zoidl model the 2015 Trek Factory Racing kit (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 2 of 4 The 2015 Trek team kit shot from behind (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 3 of 4 A side shot of the 2015 Trek team kit (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 4 of 4 Trek Factory Racing riders show off the new 2015 jerseys (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing)

Trek Factory Racing have revealed its new updated 2015 team kit with new red highlights and a large white section covering the chest and shoulders.

"The 2015 jersey is fast. It’s serious. It’s proud and classy. We listened to the fans and made changes to improve the visibility in the peloton," said Joe Vadeboncoeur, VP of Trek. "When paired with a white helmet and a viper red bike, our riders will be very visible. This is a kit that our fans can be proud to be seen in."

The predominately black jersey of 2014 features far more colour in 2015 with the top third of the jersey white with red trimming on the sleeves. The Trek logo and text changes from white to black while a red trim has been added to the the knicks.

"I like our new jersey a lot and I'm glad to see the return of the pin-stripes in the bottom part," the team's general manager Luca Guercilena. "We made our mark with those stripes thanks to the #ShowYourStripes campaign. With the addition of a large white section on the chest and shoulders and the red bikes we will be a force to be reckoned with in the peloton."