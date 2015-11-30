2015 Cyclingnews Reader Poll - last chance to vote!

Fabian Cancellara's custom Trek Domane (Image credit: Tom Ballard / Immediate Media)

Your chance to win Fabian Cancellara's Trek Domane will end tonight at 23:59 GMT when the voting closes for our 2015 Cyclingnews Reader Poll. Enter now!

The annual poll invites readers to join us in looking back at the last 12 months and pick the riders, teams, races, moments, and equipment that have really stood out from the pack. Who was the best rider of the year? What was the most exciting race? This is the chance to have your say.

To keep things simple, we'll be asking you to vote from a fixed selection in each category, so the survey should take you less than five minutes to complete.

Upon completion, you’ll be entered into a prize draw and could find yourself riding away with Cancellara’s Trek Domane. The bike is the Domane 6.9 model with full Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, complete with all of the Swiss star’s customisations.

The glossy white frame is covered with intricate silver detailing that depicts Cancellara’s trademark Greek Hoplite helmet design and a swathe of free-flowing floral shapes that blossom over most of the frame. If you needed any further incentive to enter into the mindset of the Classics star, you’ll be able to look down at his gold plaque on the stem, where arrows and a fleur-de-lis sit alongside playing-card symbols and a pair of dice in a nod to the attributes that lie behind his success.

CLICK HERE to vote in the poll and be registered to win. Do it now, because the poll closes right at midnight GMT.