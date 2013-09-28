2014 US Mountain Bike National Championships dates announced

Image 1 of 2 It was quite hot at the starting line at Bear Creek Resort (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Picturesque Bear Creek Resort was hot and steamy for the US National Championships (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

USA Cycling announced the dates and locations of its 2014 mountain bike national championships earlier this week.

The first mountain bike nationals of 2014 are scheduled for June 14-15, when the country's finest endurance riders will be in Gallup, New Mexico, to contest the USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships.

America's top gravity riders will return to Angel Fire, New Mexico, from June 20-22, to compete in the USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships.

Marathoners get their turn at the USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships, held again in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 5.

The USA Cycling Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships will return to Bear Creek Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania from July 17-20.

Finally, the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships will be held October 24-26 at a to-be-determined location. The location will be announced soon.