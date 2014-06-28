2014 UCI Marathon World Championships by numbers

With the UCI Marathon Worlds only two days away, Cyclingnews took a look at the numbers behind this year's championships, which is being held in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, a venue that also hosted the cross country and downhill mountain bike Worlds in 2013.
The stats 1 - the position three-time winner and men’s defending champ Christoph Sauser aims to finish 2 - North American riders entered 3 - South American countries to be represented in 2014 4 - Australasian riders entered 5 - Asian riders entered 8 - returning former world champs (five men, three women) 18 - South African women entered 28 - South African men entered 31 - nations set to compete in 2014 50 - toilets available in the race village and out on course 52 - African riders entered 67 - European riders entered 74 - distance, in kilometres, of the women’s course 85 - marshalls distributed throughout the 95km course 95 - distance, in kilometres, of the men’s course 136 - male and female riders entered 325 - litres of both 32GI energy drink & water to be distributed to riders on course 450 - portage meters included in 74km first loop of the 95km course 500 - litres of 32GI Sport energy drink distributed at the finish line 1500 - meters of tape used to demarcate the 95km route 1500 - meters of network cabling used throughout the race village 3150 - climbing meters the men will have to endure in the 95km course
