2014 Tour of California leader's jersey revealed

The 2014 Tour of California leader's jersey (Image credit: www.amgentourofcalifornia.com)

Organisers of the Amgen Tour of California released the design for the 2014 leader's jersey on Monday. The jersey remains yellow with a blue Amgen logo and silhouette of the state's official animal, the grizzly bear, but this year's look includes an asymmetrical swoop of blue with a yellow stripe down the center, signifying the road ahead.

In September, Amgen renewed its sponsorship for the event, allowing the ninth edition of the race to go forward.

In 2013, Tejay van Garderen took home the overall victory in the jersey, which then had a vertical blue stripe and an outline of the grizzly. Van Garderen has chosen to skip this year's event, opting to focus his preparation for the Tour de France, where he will lead the BMC team, in Europe.

The 2014 Tour of California will kick off on May 11 from Sacramento, and places the individual time trial early, on stage 2 in nearby Folsom. The first mountain stage comes when the race revisits Mt. Diablo for the stage 3 finish, and then is expected to head down the Pacific Coast Highway from Monterey to Cambria before tackling four stages in Southern California. It finishes near Amgen's headquarters in Thousand Oaks on May 18.