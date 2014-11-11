2014 Report Card: Astana Pro Team
The good, the bad and the ugly for Nibali's men
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Astana Pro Team
WorldTour ranking: 10th (Down five places from 2013)
Win count: 23 (Up from 15 in 2013)
Top riders: Vincenzo Nibali (5th), Fabio Aru (17th), Jakob Fuglsang (55th)
Related Articles
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy