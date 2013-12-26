2013 Reader Poll: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 electronic group voted best new product

Image 1 of 5 Shimano has won the 2013 Cyclingnews Reader Poll's Best New Product category with the redesigned Dura-Ace 9070 electronic group (Image credit: Ben Delaney / Future Publishing) Image 2 of 5 Hydraulic disc brakes are coming to road and 'cross bikes and although the rollout hasn't been smooth, SRAM was first to the punch with its groundbreaking Red 22 HRD group (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 5 The revamped Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 group is a bit lighter than before but the big news is its greatly enhanced customization potential (Image credit: Ben Delaney / Future Publishing) Image 4 of 5 Get used to seeing things like this on road and 'cross bikes moving forward. Disc brakes are coming and at this point, there's no stopping them (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 5 Garmin kept interested buyers waiting for years but the Vector power meter pedals are finally here (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Shimano won last year's 'best new product' category with its shift-by-wire Ultegra Di2 electronic group and once again has taken the top spot – this time with the redesigned Dura-Ace 9070 electronic group.

Shift performance remains as robotically precise and consistent as ever but the new package is now more customizable and offers more features than ever before. Missing on the previous version but included here is a new multi-shift function where users can not only get multiple shifts by holding down a button but they can also specify the maximum number of gears the derailleur will move and how quickly.

Dura-Ace 9070 users can even specify individual button functions and the multitude of additional wiring ports mean you can place an army of additional shift buttons virtually anywhere. And to top it all off, the new group is a bit lighter than before, too, despite the additional functionality – all the makings of a winner.

Garmin's new pedal-based Vector power meter was outlandishly late to market – by nearly four years. Even so, its multi-sided sensor array, compact size, low weight, and easy-to-transfer design have clearly captured the interest of Cyclingnews power meter users. While not quite entirely hiccup-free, our long-term testing has nonetheless shown it to be a reliable – and convenient – option in an increasingly crowded market.

While the rollout has been rocky to say the least, SRAM nevertheless still secured third place with its groundbreaking Red 22 HRD group – the first component package to offer integrated, fully hydraulic disc brakes for road and 'cross applications. Recall issues aside, the significance of this move can't be ignored. Lots of folks have been waiting for this day to come, and for some it couldn't have come soon enough.