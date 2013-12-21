2013 Reader Poll: Laura Trott voted best track rider

Image 1 of 4 Britain's Laura Trott salutes the crowd as the winner of the women's omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 4 Laura Trott and Dani King (Honda Wiggle) await the race start (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 4 Sarah Hammer (USA) after claiming her sixth world title in the omnium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 2013 keirin world champion Jason Kenny (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Laura Trott moved up four places from last year to be named track rider of the year in the 2013 Cyclingnews Reader Poll.

The Brit secured a total of 4496 votes, more than double that of second placed Sarah Hammer with 2144 votes. Britain again dominated the top spots with sprinter Jason Kenny taking third for the second year running. He claimed 1578 of the votes, pipping Belgium’s Iljo Keisse into the spot.

Trott and Hammer have become rivals in the Omnium event over the last two years. Trott beat Hammer in the event at the Olympics in 2012, by a single point, but the American got her own back at the world championships in Belarus in February. She beat Trott once again during the recent round of the track World Cup, in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Since 2011, Trott’s progression through the ranks has been rapid, with her gutsy riding and success making her one of the stars of track. The season saw Trott splitting her ambitions between the track and the road, after she joined the Wiggle Honda team. That didn’t stop her from taking 11 victories on the track, including the defence of her World team pursuit title as part of the dominant Great Britain team.

With four world titles already under her belt, it is easy to forget that Trott is still only 21. In July, she took three titles at the under 23 European Championships this season, before she added a further two in the elite competition. Trott is yet to take her first victory on the road, but did finish second at the national championships in June.

Trott will be back in action at the fifth round of the Track World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, from the 17th – 19th January.

