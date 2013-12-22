2013 Reader Poll: Voigt, Vaughters top Twitter list

Image 1 of 2 Garmin-Sharp manager Jonathan Vaughters was present in Milan for the unveiling of the new leaders' jerseys for the 2013 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Jens Voigt (RadioShack) (Image credit: AFP Photo)

RadioShack-Leopard's Jens Voigt and Garmin-Sharp team manager Jonathan Vaughters earned the top spots in the Cyclingnews reader poll for best rider and non-rider on Twitter for the second year running.

Ever popular with the fans, Voigt endeared himself to his nearly 150,000 followers with a constant stream of updates on races, his travels and his adventures with his large family. Unlike many riders, Voigt takes the time to respond directly to messages, even inviting fans to meet him for photos when they visit nearby.

The result was a huge margin of victory in our reader poll: Voigt topped Mark Cavendish by nearly 2,000 votes with 36.3% of the vote. David Millar rounded out the rider Twitter podium with 2333 votes, or 13%.

Vaughters had an even larger margin of victory, parlaying his running commentary on race action, doping cases, fish stories and occasional scatological humor into a massive tally of 5404 votes, racking up 38.4% of the entries. Anonymous commentator the Inner Ring was second with 15% ahead of notable cycling journalist Paul Kimmage.

Results

Best rider on Twitter # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (@thejensie) 6508 / 36.3% 2 Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) 4566 / 25.5% 3 David Millar (@millarmind) 2333 / 13.0% 4 Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) 1548 / 8.6% 5 Ted King (@iamtedking ) 1239 / 6.9% 6 Adam Hansen (@HansenAdam) 712 / 4.0% 7 Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) 416 / 2.3% 8 Koen de Kort (@koendekort) 212 / 1.2% 9 Helen Wyman (@CXHelen) 208 / 1.2% 10 Marco Pinotti (@marcopinotti) 199 / 1.1%