2012 Tour Down Under route announced

The bunch lined up on the start line, which used the same course as the later Tour Down Under Cancer Council Classic (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Santos Tour Down Under organisers have announced the route for the 2012 race, the first of the UCI WorldTour, held from January 15-22.

Prospect, just out of the Adelaide CBD and Lobethal in the Adelaide Hills will host race starts for the first time.

The UCI WorldTour event will also return to the seaside town of Victor Harbor, which it last visited in 2009 and the wine region of the Clare Valley, which hosted a stage start in 2010.

Tour Down Under, Race Director, Mike Turtur, said the 2012 edition was "shaping up to be one of the most challenging and exciting events in the history of the race."

"The 2012 event includes new starts, a return to popular locations and for the first time, a thrilling Jayco Stage 5 hilltop finish at the top of Old Willunga Hill."

Turtur also announced a new classification process would be used for the first time for SKODA King of the Mountain climbs where Menglers Hill on stage 4, and Old Willunga Hill on stage 5 have received Cat 1 status.

"This new classification will reward cyclists for tackling the hardest climbs and is expected to result in some fierce competition," he said.

2012 Santos Tour Down Under Race Routes:

Sunday, 15 January - Down Under Classic – Rymill Park, Adelaide (51km)

Monday, 16 January – Rest Day

Tuesday, 17 January – Stage 1 – Prospect to Clare (149km)

Wednesday, 18 January – Stage 2 – Lobethal to Stirling (148km)

Thursday, 19 January – Colemans Group Stage 3 – Unley to Victor Harbor (134.5km)

Friday, 20 January – Bupa Stage 4 – Norwood to Tanunda (130km)

Saturday, 21 January – Jayco Stage 5 – McLaren Vale to Old Willunga Hill (151.5km)

Sunday, 22 January – Stage 6, Adelaide City Council Street Circuit - Elder Park, Adelaide (51km)