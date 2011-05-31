Tour Down Under's KOM's tackled in community ride

Image 1 of 2 The peleton climbs Menglers Hill. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 2 of 2 RadioShack lead the peleton up Menglers Hill. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The official recreational ride of the Santos Tour Down Under, the Bupa Challenge Tour, has never been more popular with over 7500 participants in 2011 but as the event celebrates its 10th anniversary, there is an all-new attraction for the 2012 edition.

For the first time, cyclists will be able to tackle two Skoda King of the Mountain climbs when the ride takes place on Friday, 20 January 2012 hours before stage 4 of the Tour Down Under.

By accepting the challenge of riding the entire 138 kilometres from Norwood to Tanunda, cyclists will climb both Smith Hill in Kersbrook and Menglers Hill in the Barossa Valley.

There are four ride options available with the shortest being 33 kilometres starting and finishing in Tanunda.

Tour Down Under Race Director, Mike Turtur, said he was excited for the ride to return to the Barossa.

"The last time the Challenge Tour was in the Barossa was in 2009 when 7127 riders participated in the event and the support from the region was massive," he said. "Next year's ride will be one of the most challenging yet, with two Skoda King of the Mountain climbs for people riding the full route, so I am encouraging people to get on their bikes and start training now."

The Australian WorldTour race's official charity partner, Cancer Council SA, is asking the thousands who register in the Bupa Challenge Tour to Ride for a reason and honour a loved one's battle against cancer.

Registrations are now open with early bird prices available until 5pm Monday 1 August 2011.

For more information, visit www.tourdownunder.com.au or contact +61 8 8463 4701.