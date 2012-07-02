Trending

2012 Olympic Games mountain bike spots definitely decided

Some changes to initial allocations per nation

Elite Men start with a huge amount of climbing on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The start of the elite women's race in Mont-Sainte-Anne

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The UCI published the definitive attribution of places for the men's and women's mountain bike races for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Qualified National Olympic Committees (NOCs) had until June 15 to accept their starting slots. In accordance with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and UCI regulations, a reallocation of quota places was undertaken after some NOCs turned down their spots

Regarding the men's qualifying, Sweden declined its quota place which was reallocated to Portugal.

Regarding the women's qualifying, The Netherlands declined its only quota place and Norway one of its spots. These were, in the first instance, reallocated to Hungary and Spain. Spain declined the place and it was reallocated to Japan.

The final distribution of the 50 men's and 30 women's places is below.

Olympic Mountain Bike race qualifying by nations

Men Olympic qualifying by nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamSpots
1Argentina1
2Australia1
3Austria2
4Belgium2
5Brazil1
6Canada2
7People's Republic Of China1
8Colombia1
9Costa Rica1
10Cyprus1
11Czech Republic3
12Spain3
13France3
14Great Britain1
15Germany3
16Greece1
17Guam1
18Hong Kong, China1
19Hungary1
20Italy2
21Japan1
22Namibia1
23Netherlands2
24New Zealand1
25Poland2
26Portugal1
27South Africa2
28Russian Federation1
29Rwanda1
30Switzerland3
31Ukraine1
32United States Of America2

Women Olympic qualifying by nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamSpots
1Australia1
2Austria1
3Canada2
4People's Republic Of China1
5Colombia1
6Czech Republic1
7Denmark1
8France2
9Great Britain1
10Germany2
11Hungary1
12Italy1
13Japan1
14Norway1
15New Zealand1
16Poland2
17South Africa1
18Russian Federation1
19Slovenia2
20Switzerland2
21Sweden1
22Ukraine1
23United States Of America2