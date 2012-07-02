2012 Olympic Games mountain bike spots definitely decided

Image 1 of 2 Elite Men start with a huge amount of climbing on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 The start of the elite women's race in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The UCI published the definitive attribution of places for the men's and women's mountain bike races for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Qualified National Olympic Committees (NOCs) had until June 15 to accept their starting slots. In accordance with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and UCI regulations, a reallocation of quota places was undertaken after some NOCs turned down their spots

Regarding the men's qualifying, Sweden declined its quota place which was reallocated to Portugal.

Regarding the women's qualifying, The Netherlands declined its only quota place and Norway one of its spots. These were, in the first instance, reallocated to Hungary and Spain. Spain declined the place and it was reallocated to Japan.

The final distribution of the 50 men's and 30 women's places is below.

Olympic Mountain Bike race qualifying by nations

Men Olympic qualifying by nations # Rider Name (Country) Team Spots 1 Argentina 1 2 Australia 1 3 Austria 2 4 Belgium 2 5 Brazil 1 6 Canada 2 7 People's Republic Of China 1 8 Colombia 1 9 Costa Rica 1 10 Cyprus 1 11 Czech Republic 3 12 Spain 3 13 France 3 14 Great Britain 1 15 Germany 3 16 Greece 1 17 Guam 1 18 Hong Kong, China 1 19 Hungary 1 20 Italy 2 21 Japan 1 22 Namibia 1 23 Netherlands 2 24 New Zealand 1 25 Poland 2 26 Portugal 1 27 South Africa 2 28 Russian Federation 1 29 Rwanda 1 30 Switzerland 3 31 Ukraine 1 32 United States Of America 2