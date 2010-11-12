Trending

2012 London Olympic Games Cycling Coverage

Complete build up and coverage from the road, track and mountain bike races

The London 2012 velodrome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Welcome to the Cyclingnews  2012 Olympic Games news round-up. Keep up to date on all the cycling-related news from road, track and mountain biking as we count down to the Games in London.

ROAD

Olympics: Armstrong focused on 2012 London Olympic Games

MOUNTAIN BIKE

Olympics: 2012 Olympic Games mountain bike qualification system set
Olympics: 2012 Olympic Mountain Bike course launched
Olympics: British Cycling article puts Olympic mountain bike course in context
Olympics: New Essex venue confirmed for the London 2012 Games

TRACK

Olympics: Europeans react to Olympic track changes
Olympics: UCI announces beefed up Olympic omnium format
Olympics: Hoy willing to cut events to ensure olympic gold
Olympics: IOC turns track events upside down
Olympics: Is the UCI set to axe more Olympic track-events
Olympics: Phinney fights to save Olympic track pursuit
Olympics: Morkov miffed at Olympic track programme shake up
Olympics: industry responds to IOC's track decision
Olympics: UCI wants sixth event in Olympics omnium
Olympics: Track-riders-challenge Olympic changes in letter to UCI and IOC
Olympics: Wiggins insists he will ride 2012 Olympics
Olympics: Mcquaid we tried to get more Olympic medals
Olympics: Godfrey to decide future after Olympic decision
Olympics: Australian team ready for Olympic program changes
Olympics: Wiggins opposes revised Olympic track programme
Olympics: UCI plans major shake up of Olympic track programme
Olympics: RLVB urges UCI to reconsider Olympic track changes
 