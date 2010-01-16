2010 Trans Germany sold out

The peloton races the final stage (Image credit: Wolfgang Watzke)

The Trans Germany mountain bike stage race organizers announced the fourth edition of its event has sold out. 1,200 registrants will race from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany on June 2 to Bregenz, Austria on June 5.

"We are absolutely stoked by this huge run on the entry spots which we witnessed over the past weeks. This shows us that we made the right changes concerning the alternating route and cutting the stages down to four," said Anika Stephan, Project Manager for Event Agency Plan B.

The race was seven days in 2009, and also happened slightly later in the season. Organizers had first allowed 800 entries, but then expanded the registration to 1,200.

"We are super motivated to ensure that every participant will have a great time at the upcoming Trans Germany."