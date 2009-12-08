Popularity of Trans Germany exceeds expectations

Racers at the Trans Germany (Image credit: Trans Germany)

Within three weeks of the opening of registration, the 2010 Trans Germany sold out all 800 entries for its fourth edition. As a results, Plan B agency event organizers reacted by increasing the number of participants by another 400 entries.

Related Articles Trans Germany breaks new ground

The mountain bike stage race, set for June 2 to 5, will be the largest it has ever been. It will run on a new route over four stages from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany to Bregenz, Austria.

"We have expected a run on the Trans Germany. But we must confess that we are a little bit surprised about how fast all 800 entries were gone," said Trans Germany Project Manager Anika Stephan.

"Due to this we are boosting the field to a maximum of 1,200 participants in order to give more interested mountain bikers the possibility of experienceing the Trans Germany's new route. We expect that all left entries will be sold out until the end of the year."

For more information on the race or to register, visit www.bike-transgermany.de.