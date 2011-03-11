18 ProTeams to contest Quebec, Montreal races

Image 1 of 2 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates his win in Montreal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 The mayor of Quebec City congratulates Thomas Voeckler (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The organisers of the Canadian World Tour races, the Grand Prix Cycliste Québec and Montreal, will once again host cycling's top teams, with all 18 ProTeams receiving invitations for the September events.

The only North American Professional Continental team to make the cut is the Canadian SpiderTech-C10 squad, while French teams Cofidis, FDJ and Europcar completed the 22-team roster.

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec will take place on Friday, September 9, and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday, September 11, 2011.

SpiderTech powered by C10, the team of the Canadian legend Steve Bauer, earned its Professional Continental license this year, becoming the first Canadian team to reach that level. Its roster includes Québécois riders Guillaume Boivin, Kevin Lacombe, Martin Gilbert and David Boily, as well as other Canadians Svein Tuft, Zach Bell and Will Routley.

Team Europcar earned its invitation as the team of last year's Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec winner Thomas Voeckler as well as the presence of Quebec's David Veilleux on the team. FDJ will likely bring hometown rider Dominique Rollin to the races.

Organisers also announced that the races would be longer last year upon request from the teams.

"Given last year's experience and the fact that the riders have said they would like the distance to be closer to that of the great Classic races, this year's competitions in Quebec and Montreal will be over 20 km long," Charly Mottet, the organisation's sports manager stated. "The pack will ride one more lap, and will have the daunting hills of Côte de la Montagne in Quebec City and Camilien Houde Road in Montreal to contend with."

ProTeams

AG2R La Mondiale

BMC Racing Team

Euskaltel-Euskadi

HTC – Highroad

Katusha Team

Lampre – ISD

Leopard Trek

Liquigas-Cannondale

Movistar Team

Omega Pharma-Lotto

Pro Team Astana

Quickstep Cycling Team

Rabobank Cycling Team

Saxo Bank Sungard

Sky Procycling

Team Garmin-Cervelo

Team RadioShack

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Professional Continental Teams

Cofidis

FDJ

Team Europcar

Team SpiderTech-C10