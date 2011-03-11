18 ProTeams to contest Quebec, Montreal races
SpiderTech, Europcar, FDJ and Cofidis given wild cards
The organisers of the Canadian World Tour races, the Grand Prix Cycliste Québec and Montreal, will once again host cycling's top teams, with all 18 ProTeams receiving invitations for the September events.
The only North American Professional Continental team to make the cut is the Canadian SpiderTech-C10 squad, while French teams Cofidis, FDJ and Europcar completed the 22-team roster.
The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec will take place on Friday, September 9, and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday, September 11, 2011.
SpiderTech powered by C10, the team of the Canadian legend Steve Bauer, earned its Professional Continental license this year, becoming the first Canadian team to reach that level. Its roster includes Québécois riders Guillaume Boivin, Kevin Lacombe, Martin Gilbert and David Boily, as well as other Canadians Svein Tuft, Zach Bell and Will Routley.
Team Europcar earned its invitation as the team of last year's Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec winner Thomas Voeckler as well as the presence of Quebec's David Veilleux on the team. FDJ will likely bring hometown rider Dominique Rollin to the races.
Organisers also announced that the races would be longer last year upon request from the teams.
"Given last year's experience and the fact that the riders have said they would like the distance to be closer to that of the great Classic races, this year's competitions in Quebec and Montreal will be over 20 km long," Charly Mottet, the organisation's sports manager stated. "The pack will ride one more lap, and will have the daunting hills of Côte de la Montagne in Quebec City and Camilien Houde Road in Montreal to contend with."
ProTeams
AG2R La Mondiale
BMC Racing Team
Euskaltel-Euskadi
HTC – Highroad
Katusha Team
Lampre – ISD
Leopard Trek
Liquigas-Cannondale
Movistar Team
Omega Pharma-Lotto
Pro Team Astana
Quickstep Cycling Team
Rabobank Cycling Team
Saxo Bank Sungard
Sky Procycling
Team Garmin-Cervelo
Team RadioShack
Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
Professional Continental Teams
Cofidis
FDJ
Team Europcar
Team SpiderTech-C10
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy