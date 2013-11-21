12 WorldTour teams set for Tour de San Luis

Image 1 of 3 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) resplendent in the Tour de San Luis leader's jersey. (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 2 of 3 Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) resplendent in the Tour de San Luis leader's jersey during the final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tour de San Luis leader Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)

Twelve WorldTour teams have been confirmed for the 2014 edition of the Tour de San Luis. The race will take place in January once again with the seven-stage event running through terrain in the Argentine province from January 20-26.

In recent years the race has enjoyed a boost in profile with a number of WorldTour riders using it as their season opening event. The warm conditions, coupled with the mountain stages and individual time trial have seen the likes of Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali, Joaquim Rodriguez and Tejay van Garderen all compete in 2013.

The 2014 route will once again contain an individual time trial while the sprinters will also have their chances of success. This year Mark Cavendish, Sacha Modolo and Mattia Gavazzi all tasted success on the flat stages.

Although Contador will skip the event next year, early indications are that Cavendish and Peter Sagan will return. Nibali's Astana team will also return with AG2R La Mondiale, BMC Racing Team , Cannondale Pro Cycling , Garmin -Sharp, Katusha, Lampre -Merida, Lotto- Belisol, Movistar Team, Omega Pharma -Quick Step, Orica - Greenedge and Trek Factory Racing, all competing according to biciciclismo.

The race will also take in five additional teams from the ProContinental ranks with Gianni Savio’s Giocattoli Androni - Venezuela team joined by Bretagne- Seche Environnement, Team Colombia, Team Novo Nordisk, Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team, as well as several Continental teams.

2014 Tour de San Luis stages -

1 San Luis - Villa Mercedes: 164km (flat stage)

2 La Punta - Mirador Potrero de los Funes: 170.6 km (mountain-top finish)

3 Tilisarao - Juana Koslay (Ave Fenix): 175.8 km (flat stage)

4 Potrero de los Funes - Cerro Feint: 166.3 km (mountain-top finish)

5 San Luis - San Luis: 19.5 km (individual time trial)

6 The Chakras - Merlo: 166 km (mountain-top finish)

7 San Luis - San Luis (Bicentennial Landmark): 148.1 km