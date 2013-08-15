Cavendish, Nibali, Sagan, Quintana confirmed for 2014 Tour de San Luis

Image 1 of 5 Tour de San Luis leader Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) racked up even more green jersey points by making the breakaway on the Ventoux stage (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 5 Nairo Quintana right after the finish (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 4 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 An ecstatic Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after winning stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Details are coming to light for the eighth edition of the Tour de San Luis for 2014 with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step), Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) confirmed to attend according to race organisers.

The UCI 2.1 event, this season won by Daniel Diaz (San Luis Somos Todos) ahead of Tejay van Garderen (BMC), has also confirmed that BMC, Lampre-Merida, Orica GreenEdge will be on the start line while Garmin Sharp will be competing at the seven-stage tour for the first time.

The 2014 Tour de San Luis will run January 19-26, the exact dates of the Santos Tour Down Under, the first WorldTour event of the season. Given the clash in the calendar and the names already confirmed for the Argentinean event, question marks will again be asked regarding the importance of the Australian event to the UCI. Diaz, for one, believes that the balanced parcours is more attractive to European riders.

"There are some small differences, but I think it will be a better show," he said at the race launch. "That's why the tour is progressing year to year."

Diaz, will be once again hoping to feature on the podium at the conclusion of the event, having finished runner-up in 2012 (he was originally third but his position was upgraded following the suspension of Alberto Contador).

"Personally, I will prepare even better than the previous edition. This re-energizes you, to relive moments and feelings of what it was last year. I want to arrive, if possible, better the previous year,” the 24-year-old said.

2014 Tour de San Luis stages -

1 San Luis - Villa Mercedes: 164km (sprint)

2 La Punta - Mirador Potrero de los Funes: 170.6 km (mountain-top finish)

3 Tilisarao - Juana Koslay (Ave Fenix): 175.8 km (sprint)

4 Potrero de los Funes - Cerro Feint: 166.3 km (mountain-top finish)

5 San Luis - San Luis: 19.5 km (individual time trial)

6 The Chakras - Merlo: 166 km (mountain-top finish)

7 San Luis - San Luis (Bicentennial Landmark): 148.1 km