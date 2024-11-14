12 new riders, new bikes and now a new name - Changes keep coming at Astana Qazaqstan after Chinese investment

XdS (Carbon-Tech)-Astana Qazaqstan expected to be new title of Alexandr Vinokurov's team according to La Gazzetta

Alberto Bettiol was one of the riders brought in to bolster Astana&#039;s squad as a mid-season transfer in 2024
Alberto Bettiol was one of the riders brought in to bolster Astana's squad as a mid-season transfer in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Chinese carbon product manufacturer XDS Carbon-Tech on board as a sponsor for 2025, Astana Qazaqstan will have new bikes, several new riders and a new name for the coming season - XdS (Carbon-Tech) - Astana Qazaqsta, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

It's the first time since the team's founding in 2007 that Astana, the team's state-funded sponsor, won't be the first name on their official title. The Shenzen-based company has become a major investor in the team and is looking to make "significant changes".

