12 Hours of Snowmass moves to Saturday, July 21

Aspen Youth Center, Town of Snowmass Village, Nat Ross and Pro Bike Center announced the return of 12 Hours of Snowmass. The 2012 edition is set for Saturday, July 21 and will be the series finale for the USA Cycling Pro Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET).

A US$2,500 cash purse will offer riders the opportunity to race with the big boys and girls as they chase the title and cash purse.

"There is nothing like racing at one of your favorite places. Snowmass is going to be awesome and I am super amped to be part of it," said Pua Mata, 2011 US Pro UET Champion.

The 12-hour mountain bike race for solo and endurance teams benefits for a local non-profit organization, Aspen Youth Center, which provides after school, summer and outreach programs for over 1,200 youth in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Race categories include: solo, duo, trio, juniors, Clydesdales and open classes. The intermediate seven-mile course has climbs, descents and plenty of singletrack.

A new category, junior/pro trio where two juniors will team up with a pro mountain bike racer, has also been added this season. Juniors who want to take part in this category - like those whom participate in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) - will be able to write a 200-word essay to nat@12hoursofsnowmass.com on why they want to team up with a pro and how they would benefit from this experience. They will be able to race for free while fundraising for their team's entry.

The 12-hour event will start at 7:00 am local time on race day.

For more information on the race, visit www.12hoursofsnowmass.com.