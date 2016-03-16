Valverde, Amador recon Giro d'Italia mountain stages - Gallery

The Spaniard and Costa Rican rode part of stage 14, which heads uphill from Alpago and then traverses six climbs including the Pordoi, Sella, Gardena, Campolongo, Giau and Valparola. The pair rode 150km of the 210km stage on Wednesday, and will inspect two other stages this week.
On Thursday, they will preview the Alpe di Siusi mountain TT which will be stage 15, and the ascents of the Passo dello Mendola and Fai della Paganella, part of the 133km stage 16 to Bressanone.
The 2016 Giro d'Italia starts on May 6 with a time trial in Apeldoorn, Netherlands and will finish in Torino on May 29.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy