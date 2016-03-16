Valverde, Amador recon Giro d'Italia mountain stages - Gallery

Image 1 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) with director Chente García Acosta and PR officer Sebastián Unzué (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 3 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 4 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 6 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 7 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 8 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 9 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 10 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 11 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 12 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 13 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 14 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 15 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 16 of 16 Alejandro Valverde and Andrey Amador (Movistar) preview the route for stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Movistar Team)

Alejandro Valverde and Movistar teammate Andrey Amador took advantage of the break in between Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo to preview two of the major mountain stages of the Giro d'Italia.

The Spaniard and Costa Rican rode part of stage 14, which heads uphill from Alpago and then traverses six climbs including the Pordoi, Sella, Gardena, Campolongo, Giau and Valparola. The pair rode 150km of the 210km stage on Wednesday, and will inspect two other stages this week.

On Thursday, they will preview the Alpe di Siusi mountain TT which will be stage 15, and the ascents of the Passo dello Mendola and Fai della Paganella, part of the 133km stage 16 to Bressanone.

The 2016 Giro d'Italia starts on May 6 with a time trial in Apeldoorn, Netherlands and will finish in Torino on May 29.