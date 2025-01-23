10-month suspended prison sentence and €5000 fine given to Marion Sicot six years after positive EPO test

Former French rider's anti-doping violation saga comes to a close in Montargis trial

Sicot racing for Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport back in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six years after testing positive for EPO, former French cyclist Marion Sicot has been given a 10-month suspended prison sentence in court for the import and possession of doping products.

Sicot admitted to doping several times between 2016-2019 when her trial began in November last year in Montargis, with her sentencing in court coming after she was already banned from the sport for four years. 

