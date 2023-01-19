Tour Down Under stage 2 live coverage

Refresh

And we're officially underway for stage 2 of Santos Tour Down Under. There's a leg-sapping unclassified climb to start, which average six percent.

Race director Stuart O'Grady has his head out of the lead car and is about to drop the flag to kick off stage 2 - the longest of this year's edition.

The crowds in Brighton are getting bigger and bigger with all the high vantage points along today's route in obvious demand.

The stage is in the neutral zone at the moment. There are mild start conditions today in Brighton, with sailboats out in the water taking advantage of the wind. At the moment the wind speed isn't too brisk, but we will see if that picks later in the stage.