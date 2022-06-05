Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1 - Live coverage

Refresh

And we have a real start to the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine! Imanol Erviti is back in the pack after requiring medical service in the neutral service. We have 154 starters in today's stage.

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wins stage 1 of the Dauphine

The pace has come to a crawl to make sure Imanol Erviti gets back on before officials start stage 1.

Imanol Erviti (Movistar) has crashed before the race start and is being tended to by race doctors. We're still in the neutral zone and it's possible they may stop to wait for him at KM 0. Morkov leads out

Today's first stage will be solely based in the Ardeche region and is predominantly hilly with a flat finale.

The riders are already off rolling through a neutral section before starting out on the 192 kilometres route from La Voulte-sur-Rhône to Beauchastel.