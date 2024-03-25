The battle of world champions - Gent-Wevelgem Gallery

(Image credit: Future)

Join Now

This year's Gent-Wevelgem men's race ended in a battle of the strongest two riders, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceunink) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), after a 253.1km race across the unforgiving cobbled roads between Ypres and Wevelgem on Sunday.

What became the battle of world champions saw the pair race the last 35kkm into the finale, where cheering crowds were greeted by a two-man sprint to the finish line that saw a triumphant Pedersen celebrate his victory across the line.

Below are some of our favourite images from photographer Zac Williams, courtesy of photo agency SWpix.com.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

UEA Team Emirates relaxed and ready ahead of the start of the men's race

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Arnaud De Lie pinpointed Gent-Wevelgem as one of his main objectives of the season.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Ryan Mullen and Sam Bennett pose for photo opportunities ahead before hitting the 253km from Menin Gate, Ypres to Wevelgem.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Biniam Girmay lined up as one of the major pre-race favourites and ended up finishing seventh.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The peloton flies by a windmill along the route.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel pushes the pace in the breakaway across the rough cobbled terrain.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Yves Lampert leads the group along cobblestone, forest roads.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

World Champion Mathieu van der Poel is all but a blur as he races past roadside photographers.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel, Laurence Pithie and Mads Pedersen push their speeds in the day's breakaway.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Harry Sweeny with a smile or a grimace during a tough race where he ended up in 65th place.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The crowds get a close-up view of the two leading riders on the way into Wevelgem.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Jonathan Milan giving it his all.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

A valiant ride from Laurence Pithie.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Fans out to watch and cheer for their favourite riders.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The rainbow jersey of Mathieu van der Poel.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Mads Pedersen piling the pressure on a seemingly invincible Mathieu van der Poel.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

A two-man battle decides the race after the pair ride 35km to the line.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

After a tough day in the saddle, let the celebrations begin.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Cheers!

(Image credit: Future)

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Spring Classics- including reporting, breaking news and analysis from the Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders and more. Find out more.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors