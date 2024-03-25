The battle of world champions - Gent-Wevelgem Gallery

By Kirsten Frattini
published

The best photos from the men's race as two-man battle sees Mads Pedersen and Mathieu van der Poel sprinting for glory

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Mathieu Van Der Poel, Alpecin Deceuninck, Laurence Pithie, Groupama FDJ, Mads Pedersen, Lidl Trek.
2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Mathieu Van Der Poel, Alpecin Deceuninck, Laurence Pithie, Groupama FDJ, Mads Pedersen, Lidl Trek. (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Image credit: Future)

This year's Gent-Wevelgem men's race ended in a battle of the strongest two riders, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceunink) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), after a 253.1km race across the unforgiving cobbled roads between Ypres and Wevelgem on Sunday.

What became the battle of world champions saw the pair race the last 35kkm into the finale, where cheering crowds were greeted by a two-man sprint to the finish line that saw a triumphant Pedersen celebrate his victory across the line.

Below are some of our favourite images from photographer Zac Williams, courtesy of photo agency SWpix.com.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - UAE Team Emirates.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

UEA Team Emirates relaxed and ready ahead of the start of the men's race

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Arnaud De Lie, Lotto Dstny.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Arnaud De Lie pinpointed Gent-Wevelgem as one of his main objectives of the season.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Ryan Mullen, Bora Hansgrohe, Sam Bennett, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Ryan Mullen and Sam Bennett pose for photo opportunities ahead before hitting the 253km from Menin Gate, Ypres to Wevelgem.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Biniam Girmaye, Intermarche - Wanty.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Biniam Girmay lined up as one of the major pre-race favourites and ended up finishing seventh.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - The peloton.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The peloton flies by a windmill along the route.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Mathieu Van Der Poel, Alpecin Deceuninck, Laurence Pithie, Groupama FDJ, Mads Pedersen, Lidl Trek.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel pushes the pace in the breakaway across the rough cobbled terrain.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Yves Lampert, Soudal Quickstep.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Yves Lampert leads the group along cobblestone, forest roads.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Mathieu Van Der Poel, Alpecin Deceuninck.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

World Champion Mathieu van der Poel is all but a blur as he races past roadside photographers.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Mathieu Van Der Poel, Alpecin Deceuninck, Laurence Pithie, Groupama FDJ, Mads Pedersen, Lidl Trek.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel, Laurence Pithie and Mads Pedersen push their speeds in the day's breakaway.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Harry Sweeny, EF Education Easypost.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Harry Sweeny with a smile or a grimace during a tough race where he ended up in 65th place.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Mads Pedersen, Lidl Trek, Mathieu Van Der Poel, Alpecin Deceuninck.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The crowds get a close-up view of the two leading riders on the way into Wevelgem.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Jonathan Milan, Lidl Trek.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Jonathan Milan giving it his all.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Laurence Pithie, Groupama FDJ.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

A valiant ride from Laurence Pithie.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Ben Turner, Ineos Grenadiers.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Fans out to watch and cheer for their favourite riders.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Mathieu Van Der Poel, Alpecin Deceuninck.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The rainbow jersey of Mathieu van der Poel.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Mads Pedersen, Lidl Trek.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Mads Pedersen piling the pressure on a seemingly invincible Mathieu van der Poel.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Mads Pedersen, Lidl Trek, wins the 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

A two-man battle decides the race after the pair ride 35km to the line.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Mads Pedersen, Lidl Trek, wins the 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

After a tough day in the saddle, let the celebrations begin.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 24/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields - Mads Pedersen, Lidl Trek, wins the 2024 Gent Wevelgem in Flanders Fields.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Cheers!

