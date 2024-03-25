The battle of world champions - Gent-Wevelgem Gallery
The best photos from the men's race as two-man battle sees Mads Pedersen and Mathieu van der Poel sprinting for glory
This year's Gent-Wevelgem men's race ended in a battle of the strongest two riders, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceunink) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), after a 253.1km race across the unforgiving cobbled roads between Ypres and Wevelgem on Sunday.
What became the battle of world champions saw the pair race the last 35kkm into the finale, where cheering crowds were greeted by a two-man sprint to the finish line that saw a triumphant Pedersen celebrate his victory across the line.
Below are some of our favourite images from photographer Zac Williams, courtesy of photo agency SWpix.com.
