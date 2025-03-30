'The best result we could have done' – No regrets for Tim Merlier and Soudal-QuickStep at Gent-Wevelgem despite criticism over chase

Soudal-QuickStep were once the dominant force in the Spring Classics, monstering opposition with several leaders like Tom Boonen, Niki Terpstra and Philippe Gilbert at times throughout the past two decades. But after a disastrous campaign at their home races in 2024, a second-place finish at Gent-Wevelgem was more than they could have hoped for.

It came through star sprinter Tim Merlier on Sunday after a day of total suffering, as he outsprinted Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) to the line in Wevelgem, denying the American team a 1-2 finish alongside solo winner Mads Pedersen.

Merlier wasn't even meant to start the brutal 250km one-day Classic, his bandaged right knee showing just why that was after he crashed heavily in the Classic Brugge-De Panne just four days prior and required stitching. His team had belief, however, and it paid off.

"After Wednesday, I said to Iljo [Keisse, Soudal QuickStep DS], 'I don't want to start today because I never can be ready'. But he left me on the list and brought me over here. So in the end, I need to say thank you to Iljo," said Merlier in his flash interview.

With action opening up in early crosswinds through De Moeren, Merlier found himself chasing hard with teammates Yves Lampaert and Louis Vervaeke bailing him out first before he had to take matters into his own legs.

"It didn't hurt in the race but the feeling was not that good. After the echelons, I closed the gap alone – I think I killed myself there a bit," admitted Merlier in the mixed zone to reporters.

"The first time up the Kemmel was really, really bad, but after the first Plugstreet we came back and I say to myself 'Now I do my all'. I was suffering a lot but it came every time back together and in the end, I won the sprint.

"I'm really happy with my second place today."

Merlier's team faced some criticism post-race from Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who thought that the likes of QuickStep should have contributed more in chasing down solo winner Pedersen, who only finished 49 seconds ahead in the end after a disconcerted effort behind.

The Belgian sprinter and team staff revealed that this was simply down to the legs not being there for Merlier, who wanted more of a lead-out against Milan rather than a higher tempo after his earlier struggles.

"They asked me from the car what the feeling was and I said 'The legs were not that good anymore', so we were all on the limit," said Merlier.

"It was pretty clear, then they asked how I wanted to do [the finale] and if I wanted to put Paul [Magnier] in the front, but I asked to have Bert [Van Lerberghe] and Paul in the lead-out and we just need to be happy with second place today."

"After the Kemmel we made a decision to ride all together and second place was the best place we could have today," Soudal-QuickStep DS Wilfried Peeters told Cyclingnews.

"When the Kemmelberg comes 30k from the finish line, it's too close for closing down that attack. Around 2 minutes was too much, sure with the wind from behind then maybe it's possible, but the best rider won today."

This result from Merlier follows on from successes at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the E3 Saxo Classic for the once-dominant Belgian cobbled squad, who are rebuilding after a disastrous campaign in their home races last year.

Although the days of Boonen, Terpstra or Gilbert tearing things up in the iconic blue and white jerseys, when a second place at Wevelgem would have been a poor result, especially for the former who won it three times, thinking realistically from where they were in 2024, QuickStep should and could only be satisfied.

"This race was a goal for the team and before, this team would have been maybe disappointed with second place, but today we can be happy," said Merlier.

"We have a second place and in the end, I think the best result we could have done," agreed Peeters.

"We have second in Omloop, fourth in E3 and second here. We may not have won but in the end, for the Classics, we've not made bad results."

