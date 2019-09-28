World Championships bikes: Mathieu van der Poel's Canyon Aeroad

Image 1 of 13 Mathieu van der Poel will ride aboard a Canyon Aeroad Disc (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 13 The front end features an integrated canyon specific aerobar (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 13 His name adorns the top tube (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 13 The bike is fitted with a Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 groupset (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 13 Along with hydraulic disc brakes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 13 A 53-39 is Van der Poel's choice of chain rings (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 13 These are fitted to a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P power meter chainset (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 13 The data from which will be read on the new Wahoo Elemnt Roam computer, although with no aero mount available, the traditional Canyon aerobar-integrated out-front mount is used (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 13 The numbers printed on the integrated bar and stem confirm Van der Poel's cockpit fit dimensions (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 13 Dura-Ace C60 tubular wheels are shod with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 13 A well padded Selle Italia SLR saddle is Van der Poel's perch of choice (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 13 Selle Italia also provides the bar tape (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 13 of 13 Finishing off the bike is a pair of Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Despite recently being seen testing a new, yet-to-be-released Canyon at the Primus Classic and Gooikse Pijl , Mathieu van der Poel will return to the bike he raced to victory at the Tour of Britain in Sunday's tilt for success at the UCI World Road Championships.

Shortly after a training ride a couple of days ahead of the 280km race, Cyclingnews had five minutes with the Dutchman's bike - complete with Yorkshire's grit from Van der Poel's penultimate preparation recce.

Van der Poel has already had what can only be described as an extraordinary 2019 season, in which he has a phenomenal win percentage across cyclo-cross, mountain biking, and in his first season on the road for the Corendon-Circus team.

In 2019, Van der Poel has won every cyclo-cross race he's entered and more than 80 per cent of his mountain bike starts. Ahead of the Road World Championships, Van der Poel has 28 race days on the road. He has won 10 of them, which is an astonishing 34% win rate.

The one that everyone remembers, however, is the last race of his spring classics campaign, Amstel Gold. The power produced in that finale is beyond anything we've seen. For the final hour of the six and a half hour race, Van der Poel averaged 340 watts. During this time he spent the final 12 minutes at 425 watts and the final four minutes at 481 watts. In the finale, while acting as his own leadout train, he averaged 863 watts for 42 seconds. The sprint itself was a 15-second affair, where he averaged 1222 watts and peaked at 1400.

You can view his Strava file here: https://www.strava.com/activities/2307958367/analysis/19577/23177

For Van der Poel's first attempt at the rainbow jersey on the road, he will use the Canyon Aeroad Disc, complete with Shimano Dura-Ace wheels and groupset.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Mathieu van der Poel's bike.

Mathieu van der Poel's Canyon Aeroad Disc full bike specifications