World Championships bikes: Mathieu van der Poel's Canyon Aeroad
Van der Poel to use Tour of Britain-winning Aeroad in his tilt at the rainbow jersey
Despite recently being seen testing a new, yet-to-be-released Canyon at the Primus Classic and Gooikse Pijl, Mathieu van der Poel will return to the bike he raced to victory at the Tour of Britain in Sunday's tilt for success at the UCI World Road Championships.
Shortly after a training ride a couple of days ahead of the 280km race, Cyclingnews had five minutes with the Dutchman's bike - complete with Yorkshire's grit from Van der Poel's penultimate preparation recce.
Van der Poel has already had what can only be described as an extraordinary 2019 season, in which he has a phenomenal win percentage across cyclo-cross, mountain biking, and in his first season on the road for the Corendon-Circus team.
In 2019, Van der Poel has won every cyclo-cross race he's entered and more than 80 per cent of his mountain bike starts. Ahead of the Road World Championships, Van der Poel has 28 race days on the road. He has won 10 of them, which is an astonishing 34% win rate.
The one that everyone remembers, however, is the last race of his spring classics campaign, Amstel Gold. The power produced in that finale is beyond anything we've seen. For the final hour of the six and a half hour race, Van der Poel averaged 340 watts. During this time he spent the final 12 minutes at 425 watts and the final four minutes at 481 watts. In the finale, while acting as his own leadout train, he averaged 863 watts for 42 seconds. The sprint itself was a 15-second affair, where he averaged 1222 watts and peaked at 1400.
You can view his Strava file here: https://www.strava.com/activities/2307958367/analysis/19577/23177
For Van der Poel's first attempt at the rainbow jersey on the road, he will use the Canyon Aeroad Disc, complete with Shimano Dura-Ace wheels and groupset.
Mathieu van der Poel's Canyon Aeroad Disc full bike specifications
- Frameset: Canyon Aeroad Disc
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace disc R9170
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace disc R9170
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 11-30
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG901
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P 53/39
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 tubular
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Speed tubular
- Handlebars: Canyon Aeroad Integrated
- Stem: Canyon Aeroad Integrated
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Selle Italia SLR
- Seat post: Canyon Aeroad proprietary
- Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
