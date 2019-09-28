World Championships bikes: Ben Swift's custom Pinarello F12 X-Light
The custom-painted Pinarello that Ben Swift would love to replace
This Sunday, as Yorkshire wakes up to its final day of the UCI World Championships, an early start beckons for Ben Swift and the rest of the elite men vying for the title of world champion and the coveted rainbow jersey.
Yorkshire-born Swift, who started the year by rupturing his spleen in a crash in Tenerife, will be hoping for good late-season form as he leads Great Britain on 280km of Yorkshire's grippy terrain. He'll be hoping for the kind of form that carried him to victory in the British Road Championships in June.
As is commonplace in today's pro peloton, his national title earned Swift a new, custom-painted bike. Team Ineos sponsor, Pinarello, was quick to supply Swift with a Union Jack themed F12 X-Light. While Swift is loving his new set up – he even took to Instagram to show his appreciation – it's unquestionable that he would love another, and he'll do anything within his power to replace the red, white and blue for the blue, red, black, yellow and green of the rainbow jersey.
Swift has the very best components to help him in his quest. His custom Pinarello is paired with Shimano Dura-Ace C40 tubular wheels, shod with Continental Pro Ltd tubular tyres. The bike is fitted with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groups, complete with satellite sprint shifters, a Stages Dura-Ace dual-sided power metre, a Fizik Arione saddle and Pinarello Most integrated carbon handlebars.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Ben Swift's Pinarello F12 X-Light.
Ben Swift's Pinarello F12 X-Light full bike specifications
- Frameset: Pinarello F12 X-Light
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Stages Dura-Ace R9100LR
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C40 tubular
- Tyres: Continental Pro Ltd tubular 25mm
- Handlebars: Most Talon X-Light
- Handlebar tape: Most
- Stem: Most Talon X-Light
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 +4mm
- Saddle: Fizik Arione
- Seat post: Pinarello F12 proprietary
- Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy