World Championships bikes: Ben Swift's custom Pinarello F12 X-Light

Image 1 of 14 Ben Swift's custom painted Pinarello F12 X-Light (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 14 The bike features the national colours, in celebration of Swift's title of British road race champion (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 14 A closeup of the seat cluster, where the model name adorns the seat tube (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 14 Here's a close up of the red, white and blue detailing on the frame (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 14 The same adorns the fork, although a small piece of grip tape is used to protect the frame and hold the transponder steady (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 14 The Pinarello name is also subtly placed behind the seat tube (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 14 The bike is fitted with a Stages Dura-Ace R9100 LR power meter crank (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 14 The rest of the groupset is also Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 14 Swift will also use Shimano satellite shifters, which simplify shifting while sprinting (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 14 He will use MOST Talon X-Light integrated carbon handlebars (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 14 No dimensions are printed, but the GB mechanic tells us it's a 130mm stem length (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 14 These are wrapped in a grip tape, also from Pinarello's components brand, MOST. (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 13 of 14 He will use a Fizik Arione saddle (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 14 of 14 And he will use Elite Vico carbon bottle cages - a common sight in the pro peloton (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This Sunday, as Yorkshire wakes up to its final day of the UCI World Championships, an early start beckons for Ben Swift and the rest of the elite men vying for the title of world champion and the coveted rainbow jersey.

Yorkshire-born Swift, who started the year by rupturing his spleen in a crash in Tenerife, will be hoping for good late-season form as he leads Great Britain on 280km of Yorkshire's grippy terrain. He'll be hoping for the kind of form that carried him to victory in the British Road Championships in June.

As is commonplace in today's pro peloton, his national title earned Swift a new, custom-painted bike. Team Ineos sponsor, Pinarello, was quick to supply Swift with a Union Jack themed F12 X-Light. While Swift is loving his new set up – he even took to Instagram to show his appreciation – it's unquestionable that he would love another, and he'll do anything within his power to replace the red, white and blue for the blue, red, black, yellow and green of the rainbow jersey.

Swift has the very best components to help him in his quest. His custom Pinarello is paired with Shimano Dura-Ace C40 tubular wheels, shod with Continental Pro Ltd tubular tyres. The bike is fitted with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groups, complete with satellite sprint shifters, a Stages Dura-Ace dual-sided power metre, a Fizik Arione saddle and Pinarello Most integrated carbon handlebars.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Ben Swift's Pinarello F12 X-Light.

Ben Swift's Pinarello F12 X-Light full bike specifications