Why Madrid needs to be on your cycling destination radar

From historical sights and local cuisine to breathtaking routes, Madrid has it all. Here’s everything you need to know about Spain’s best-kept secret – the Vía Verde Tajuña cycling route

A photo of the Via Verde del Tajuña near Madrid
Touring a country by bicycle is always a rewarding adventure, but finding the right destination for you and your family can be a challenging exercise. In fact, most of the popular cycling hotspots are jam-packed with tourists all year round, often overbooked, and can be very expensive if you’re travelling during peak season. Spain is a well-known cycling destination with challenging routes and demanding climbs but this can often be intimidating to the beginner cyclist. The cosmopolitan city of Madrid offers a different approach with a more welcoming experience, centred around cycling routes and activities suitable for all ages and abilities.

Located in the centre of Spain on the Meseta Central plateau, near the Manzanares River, Madrid provides a unique cycling experience, boasting the 49km Vía Verde Tajuña cycling route and 420km CiclaMadrid Gran Tour. Supplementing these cycle routes is a cultural experience rich in natural history and heritage, with restaurants and other activities also available for the whole family.

