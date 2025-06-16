Why Madrid needs to be on your cycling destination radar

Touring a country by bicycle is always a rewarding adventure, but finding the right destination for you and your family can be a challenging exercise. In fact, most of the popular cycling hotspots are jam-packed with tourists all year round, often overbooked, and can be very expensive if you’re travelling during peak season. Spain is a well-known cycling destination with challenging routes and demanding climbs but this can often be intimidating to the beginner cyclist. The cosmopolitan city of Madrid offers a different approach with a more welcoming experience, centred around cycling routes and activities suitable for all ages and abilities.

Located in the centre of Spain on the Meseta Central plateau, near the Manzanares River, Madrid provides a unique cycling experience, boasting the 49km Vía Verde Tajuña cycling route and 420km CiclaMadrid Gran Tour. Supplementing these cycle routes is a cultural experience rich in natural history and heritage, with restaurants and other activities also available for the whole family.

(Image credit: Future)

The region of Madrid and surrounding areas

Madrid is renowned for its cultural and natural heritage, supported by a well-organised public transportation system. The Madrid community comprises four tourism regions, each zoned according to its specific tourism offerings, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites, towns within the Villas de Madrid network, and regional hubs with myriad nature-based and thematic tourism options.

Three of the five UNESCO World Heritage Sites are accessible by bicycle: the Monastery and Royal Site of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, the historic center and university in Alcalá de Henares, and the Cultural Landscape of Aranjuez.

Located within this region are the Las Vegas and Alcarria Madrileña areas, which are renowned for their diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Las Vegas features fertile lowlands shaped by the Tagus River, while Alcarria Madrileña comprises undulating terrain, rich in lavender fields and cereal crops.

The area combines natural beauty with medieval architecture, including castles and churches, as well as heritage trails suitable for walking and cycling, such as the Vía Verde Tajuña. There’s a strong culinary offering, too, rooted in local produce and cuisine, with friendly communities that enhance the overall visitor experience.

(Image credit: Future)

The Vía Verde Tajuña cycling route

Spain’s Vias Verdes or ‘greenways’ are becoming increasingly popular among tourists, and the Vía Verde Tajuña cycling route is gaining significant traction among cycling tourists. The greenways are traffic-free spaces suitable for children, with clear signage and no motor vehicles.

The Vía Verde Tajuña cycling route traverses six different regions and spans 49km – it follows the old railway line of the Arganda train and runs from Arganda del Rey to Morata de Tajuña. The entire route is paved and mostly flat with no significant changes in elevation, making it ideal for the whole family, even those with disabilities or reduced mobility.

The greenway begins in Arganda del Rey at the La Poveda Railway Museum near the Arganda metro station. Getting here may require some planning, but it’s not complicated and is easily accessible from central Madrid via Metro line 9.

Vía Verde Tajuña is divided into six different stages of varying but easy distances, which we’ll examine in detail below.

(Image credit: Future)

Route 1: 14km, Arganda del Rey to Morata de Tajuña

At 14km long, the first stage of the Vía Verde Tajuña route is also the longest. The Arganda del Rey region boasts many intriguing sites and sounds, including the La Poveda Train Museum and Laguna del Campillo lake nature reserve. The lake is situated in the Regional Park of the Southeast, renowned for its diverse wildlife and thriving waterbirds. There is also a collection of trails and resting areas to enjoy the scenery further.

Route 2: 9km, Morata de Tajuña to Perales de Tajuña

The 9km cycling route charts a beautiful path along the Tajuña River, which is a central feature of this stage. There are many shaded spots and resting places, along with opportunities to observe the diverse flora and fauna of the area. The Groves of the Tajuña River are covered with poplars and provide ample shade should you require a rest.

Morata de Tajuña is also rich in cultural and architectural history, with a Civil War Museum and the Parish Church of the Immaculate Conception; two highlights that you should make an effort to see.

(Image credit: Future)

Route 3: 4km, Perales de Tajuña to Tielmes

This section of the Tajuña River is one of the most scenic, following lush vegetation and open spaces, and providing stunning panoramic views of the region. At just 4km long, it’s easy on the legs, allowing more exploration by foot after your ride. Some of the landmark features include the historic Chapel of San Sebastián and the Molino de la Aceña, a historic mill that has been restored to its former glory.

Route 4: 8km, Tielmes to Carabaña

Tielmes is a rural area steeped in agricultural heritage – here you’ll discover vineyards and olive groves, which provide picturesque backdrops all year round. As one of the longer stages, the 8km route will take riders along historic paths that feature the Parish Church of the Assumption as well as the remains of a Roman road that runs through the town.

(Image credit: Future)

Route 5: 6km, Carabaña to Orusco de Tajuña

Carabaña is home to the Fuente de la Teja Natural Park, which is widely known for its medicinal waters and pristine natural environment. As the 6km route continues along the riverbanks, the surrounding areas offer natural bathing spots and picnic areas ideal for a lunch stop. The waters in this region are well celebrated by the locals and are such an endearing feature that there’s a Water Exhibition Centre dedicated to exploring and preserving the history and health benefits of Carabaña’s waters.

Route 6: 8km, Orusco de Tajuña to Ambite

The Vía Verde Tajuña cycling route culminates with an 8km trip from Orusco de Tajuña to Ambite. This stage traverses rural landscapes and gentle hills, offering panoramic views of the region. Historical features along this route include the Old Railway Bridge and Chapel of the Virgen de la Cabeza.

The route concludes in Ambite, featuring numerous natural parks and gardens, including the protected Ambite Natural Park and the Gardens of the Palace of Ambite, which showcase stunning landscape design and a diverse array of plant species. The cultural significance of the municipality spans hundreds of years and is home to the 17th-century Ambite Palace and Parish Church of San Juan Bautista.

(Image credit: Future)

CiclaMadrid Gran Tour

Those who want a longer, more immersive experience can also look at tackling the CiclaMadrid Gran Tour – a 420km round trip spanning 17 stages. This route is not as intimidating as its name suggests, and is neither a race nor an ultra-endurance challenge but rather a family-friendly cycle route designed to embrace Madrid’s cultural and natural heritage in its fullest. It takes in the region’s urban spaces, lush pine forests, alpine peaks, vineyards, olive groves, and charming villages all by bicycle.

The Las Vegas and Alcarria Madrileña region

In addition to the Vía Verde Tajuña cycling route and CiclaMadrid Gran Tour, there are other areas, such as the Las Vegas and Alcarria Madrileña region, that are worth exploring. Located in the southeast of Madrid, it’s characterised by vast landscapes, valleys, and riverbanks with diverse attractions, including the Villas de Madrid (historic towns preserved for their character and historical significance) and Aranjuez, a destination of historical and cultural importance and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2001.

The region is packed with cultural, natural and gastronomical landmarks (wines, wineries and local produce) as well as activities and events (season dependent) to keep you busy and entertained for the duration of your stay.

Useful tips to maximise your experience

While the routes and infrastructure of the surrounding towns and villages of the Vía Verde Tajuña cycling route are not very technical, it’s always worth ensuring you and your touring party are prepared for all eventualities.

Physical preparation and fitness : Riders would be well-trained and in good health to fully enjoy the experience.

: Riders would be well-trained and in good health to fully enjoy the experience. Equipment : Ensure your bicycle is in good working order, wear a helmet, and wear weather-appropriate clothing. Also, have basic tools for any necessary repairs.

: Ensure your bicycle is in good working order, wear a helmet, and wear weather-appropriate clothing. Also, have basic tools for any necessary repairs. Safety : Always follow traffic rules. Make sure at least one of the riding party has a first-aid kit.

: Always follow traffic rules. Make sure at least one of the riding party has a first-aid kit. Weather: Check the forecast every day and make provision for any sudden weather changes - ensure you carry wet weather protection, front and rear lights, and a charger or power bank for your mobile phone.