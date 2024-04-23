West Africa's Wildest Bike Race: Tour de Lunsar Gallery

Abu Bakarr Kamara of Lunsar Cycling Team celebrates his win in the junior race

Most of the time, Lunsar is just like any other ordinary mining town in Sierra Leone's Northern Province, but for one week of the year the place is consumed by cycling.

The Fundsmith Tour de Lunsar is more than just a bike race. Sierra Leone is one of the economically poorest nations on the planet. Unemployment figures are high, especially among the young. For many in Lunsar and across the west African nation, it's not overselling it to state that this race has provided a sense of purpose.

"With cycling, all of a sudden there's a reason to be involved," Tom Owen – who is involved in fundraising for the race – said to writebikerepeat.com of the race's impact. "There's a reason to stay here. There's something to dedicate yourself to.

"Cycling has this really powerful ability to improve people’s lives. Being a cyclist isn’t just about five days at the Tour de Lunsar; it’s about commitment, discipline and better health," Owen added.

This year's tenth edition very nearly didn't run due to financial issues. The race was saved by a crowdfunding campaign and the late addition of a new title sponsor, Fundsmith. For 2024, a second stage was added to the women's race through sponsorship from Zwift, making it the only women's stage race in west Africa. There was also a one-day race for junior men alongside the four-stage men's elite race.

Although not on the UCI calendar, the Fundsmith Tour de Lunsar has become one of the most well-known events on the African cycling scene, thanks in part to the striking images that come from the race each year. It's the exuberant support of the fans, riders giving their all in donated kit and the lush green Sierra Leone landscape that set apart the visuals of this race from any other.

Oskar Scarsbrook was on the ground to capture the scenes. Here are our favourite photos.

The junior men awaiting the start of their criterium race, sponsored by two Sierra Leonean businesses - AFRICAP Apparel and FAMBUL

Time to get in some last-minute fuel before the racing starts

Some of the riders were sporting kit previously worn by professional riders

Several riders were racing in old Bora-Hansgrohe kit which was donated by Le Col.

The women's stage race, sponsored by Zwift, is a rare opportunity for female African riders to race a multi-day event

Will a Tour de France winner come out of Sierra Leone in the future?

The announcer gets the racing started

Fans getting the best view of the riders as they start

The peloton assembles

The junior men kicked off the racing on Friday

No time for the elite men to stop for a snack

The women's race crosses a bridge as people wash clothes in the river below

A mechanical issue for one of the Team Flames riders

The men's peloton are strung out

A member of the women's Lunsar Cycling Team in the peloton

It's clear to see what this event means to the community in and around Lunsar

The leading group in the women's race

An acceleration by Ntui Bassey from Team Access, who made the trip from Nigeria to Sierra Leone

The women's peloton move through the lush countryside

A rider awaits assistance for a mechanical issue

Attacks fly in the elite men's race

The junior peloton raced laps around the town of Lunsar

The women's race was dominated by three riders from the Benin national team

Riders from Team Flames on the front of the junior peloton

Ibrahim Jalloh of Lunsar Cycling Team in the Zwift Intermediate Sprint jersey on stage two

Road furniture can be a bit different in Sierra Leone

Young Sierra Leonean Blessing Jabbie (Kono Cycling Team) chases after the three leaders from Benin

Tenesie Dixon of Team Flames on the attack on stage two

A rider from the Nigerian Ilubirin team on the attack

Tenesie Dixon celebrates his stage two victory

Recovery time for overall winner of the men's race, Emmanuel Bright of Nigeria and Team Ilubirin

It was a successful race for the Beninoise riders

Stay cool

Ibrahim Jalloh celebrates keeping hold of the Zwift Intermediate Sprint jersey

Men's stage two winner Tenesie Dixon finds a cool place after the race

Abu Bakarr Kamara of Lunsar Cycling Team celebrates his win in the junior race

The victorious Beninoise trio of Hermionne Ahouissou, Yetonde Raimatou Kpovihouede and Georgette Vignonfodo. Ahouissou took the overall win

The huge crowd awaits the podium ceremony

The junior men's podium

Tenesie Dixon is held aloft by the local fans. He became the first Sierra Leonean winner of a stage of the men's race since 2022.