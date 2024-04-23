West Africa's Wildest Bike Race: Tour de Lunsar Gallery

Stunning images from the 10th edition of the race in Sierra Leone
Abu Bakarr Kamara of Lunsar Cycling Team celebrates his win in the junior race(Image credit: Oskar Scarsbrook/SWpix.com)
Most of the time, Lunsar is just like any other ordinary mining town in Sierra Leone's Northern Province, but for one week of the year the place is consumed by cycling.
The Fundsmith Tour de Lunsar is more than just a bike race. Sierra Leone is one of the economically poorest nations on the planet. Unemployment figures are high, especially among the young. For many in Lunsar and across the west African nation, it's not overselling it to state that this race has provided a sense of purpose.
"With cycling, all of a sudden there's a reason to be involved," Tom Owen – who is involved in fundraising for the race – said to writebikerepeat.com of the race's impact. "There's a reason to stay here. There's something to dedicate yourself to.
"Cycling has this really powerful ability to improve people’s lives. Being a cyclist isn’t just about five days at the Tour de Lunsar; it’s about commitment, discipline and better health," Owen added.
This year's tenth edition very nearly didn't run due to financial issues. The race was saved by a crowdfunding campaign and the late addition of a new title sponsor, Fundsmith. For 2024, a second stage was added to the women's race through sponsorship from Zwift, making it the only women's stage race in west Africa. There was also a one-day race for junior men alongside the four-stage men's elite race.
Although not on the UCI calendar, the Fundsmith Tour de Lunsar has become one of the most well-known events on the African cycling scene, thanks in part to the striking images that come from the race each year. It's the exuberant support of the fans, riders giving their all in donated kit and the lush green Sierra Leone landscape that set apart the visuals of this race from any other.
Oskar Scarsbrook was on the ground to capture the scenes. Here are our favourite photos.
