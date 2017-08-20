Vuelta a Espana: Yates brothers ride custom 'twin opposite' bikes - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Simon and Adam Yates' with their Scott Addicts (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 2 of 15 A split personality paint job for the Yates bikes (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 3 of 15 Simon and Adam Yates' Scott Addicts (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 4 of 15 Like looking in a mirror (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 5 of 15 Simon and Adam Yates' Scott Addicts (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 6 of 15 Simon's name is above the bottom bracket (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 7 of 15 Adam Yates' custom name badge (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 8 of 15 More detail from the bikes (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 9 of 15 Simon and Adam Yates' ride their Scott Addicts (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 10 of 15 The handlebars reflect the bikes' split scheme (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 11 of 15 An Orica mechanic works on one of the bikes (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 12 of 15 The brothers' bike stand side by side (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 13 of 15 Simon Yates in relief (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 14 of 15 The 'split' runs right down the middle of the top tube (Image credit: Scott Bicycles) Image 15 of 15 Number plats and hashtags adron the bikes (Image credit: Scott Bicycles)

Twin brothers Simon and Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) will ride twin bikes this month as they compete in the Vuelta a Espana, the first time the brothers have been at the same Grand Tour since the 2015 Tour de France. Scott Bicycles is celebrating the brothers' reunion with a pair of bikes that are both similar and opposite, as each side of the bike's black-and-white paint scheme is split down the middle and opposite of each other.

The bikes are mirror reflections; what is black on one bike is white on the other, and vice versa. The reflection theme goes beyond just the frames, as all the SYNCROS parts, such as the handlebar, stem, seatpost and saddle, also get involved. The brothers' hashtag #Yatesyoucan and their names are featured on the top or down tube to give the bikes even more of a personal note.





The Addict RC Special edition, which is the preferred climbing rig for the team, comes equipped with an HMX Carbon Fiber frame and fork that weighs in at just 790/300g. The Yates brothers prefer the Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic drivetrain and a slew of other high-end carbon components to keep the weight down.

Watch the video below from Scott to see the brothers' first ride together on the bikes, and then click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look.

• Frame set: Addict RC special edition, small

• Saddle: Syncros FL 1.0 narrow

• Seatpost: Syncros FL 1.0 SL off set -25mm

• Stem: Syncros RR 1.5 Stem 110m – 17°

• Handlebar: Syncros RR 1.5 Handlebar 40cm

• Groupset: Dura Ace 9150 with Climber shifter

• Pedals: Dura Ace PD R9100

• Bartape: Syncros super light

• Tires: Continental Competition 25mm tubulars

• Wheels: Shimano Dura Ace C 40

• Powermeter: SRM Shimano

• Extra: Velon Box

• Seat height: 69.8 cm

• Bar height: 48.9cm (hub axle to under bar)

• Crank length: 170mm