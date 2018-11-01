Ed Clancy signs for Vitus Pro Cycling Team

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com) Image 2 of 5 Jason Kenny leads Ed Clancy (GBr) in the men's team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 3 of 5 All smiles before the race for British track teammates Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Ed Clancy (Motorpoint / Marshalls Pasta). (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 5 JLT Condor's Ed Clancy celebrates winning the Men's Scratch race. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 5 Zachary Bell (Canada) marks Ed Clancy (Great Britain). (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Ed Clancy will ride for British Continental squad Vitus Pro Cycling Team in 2019. The Briton joins the squad following the disbandment of JLT Condor, for whom he had competed on the road since 2011.

Three times a team pursuit gold medallist at the Olympic Games, the 33-year-old Clancy is aiming to earn the right to compete for a fourth title at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He will combine road duties for Vitus with events in the velodrome in British colours.

"With less than two years to go until Tokyo 2020, I'll be working hard on getting myself in the best possible position to be selected for the Great Britain team. Riding on the road with Vitus Pro Cycling Team will complement my track work in preparation for what I hope will be selection for a fourth Olympic Games," Clancy said in a statement released on Thursday.

This year saw Clancy claim a sixth world title on the track as part of Britain's team pursuit quartet, and he also enjoyed success on the road, winning the prologue of the Herald Sun Tour and claiming two rounds of the Tour Series.

Vitus team owner and manager Cherie Pridham welcomed the arrival of Clancy to her squad. The full 2019 roster is to be announced at a team presentation in Derby on November 22.

"Ed's achievements as a bike rider speak for themselves. You don't win three Olympic gold medals and six rainbow jerseys by chance. He is a world-class athlete, and a significant addition to our roster," said Pridham.

"We know that Ed's value to the team extends far beyond his unquestioned ability to win races. It's hard to imagine a more inspiring figure for our younger riders: highly successful, but friendly, approachable and entirely down-to-earth."

Clancy raced for Sparkasse, Landbouwkrediet, Halfords and Motorpoint before linking up with John Herety at what was then Rapha Condor Sharp in 2011. The Huddersfield native spent eight years on Herety's squad until its disbandment at the end of this season.

"I have been fortunate to ride for some really great teams and managers over the years," Clancy said. "Moving to Vitus Pro Cycling Team is a really exciting opportunity for me for the road ahead. I look forward to getting together with Cherie and the boys in the New Year."