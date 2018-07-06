Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Warp TT - Gallery
A detailed look at the Tour de France contender's time trial setup
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) will arrive in the Vendée this weekend with an eye on a second Tour de France title.
Known for his climbing abilities and aggressive racing style, the Italian's time trialling ability will also be put to the test on the stage 3 team time trial and the penultimate stage individual time trial.
Nibali's Bahrain-Merida team use Merida Warp time trial framesets, and unlike their road models - which feature a predominantly black paint scheme - the Warp retains the metallic blue finish seen on the teams 2017 framesets. It is expected the team will be on new time trial bikes for Tuesday's Tour de France stage 3 team time trial.
The bike is paired with drivetrain components consisting of Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 shifters, while an SRM Origin crankset paired with Shimano 9000 series chainrings provide the drive.
For the rolling team time trial during last month's Criterium du Dauphine, Nibali opted for 55/42 chainrings. Nibali's Merida Warp uses a combination of brakes from TRP and Shimano. A TRP T860 front brake aims to improve aerodynamic performance at the front end, while the Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 rear brake is located under the bottom bracket to also reduce drag.
Fulcrum wheels are paired with 25mm Continental Grand Prix TT tyres and Nibali's cockpit is made up of Vision components.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Nibali's time trial setup.
Frame: Merida Warp TT
Fork: Merida Warp Aero profiled carbon fork
Front brake: TRP T860
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 with bottom bracket mounting
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9180
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: SRM Origin with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 chainrings, 55/42
Rear wheel: Fulcrum 360T
Front wheel: Fulcrum 55T AC3
Tyres: Continental Grand Prix, 25mm
Handlebars: Vision Metron Trimax Carbon Basebar
Stem: Merida Expert
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Seat post: Merida Warp Aero Carbon
Bottle cages: Elite Crono CX Carbon
Computer: SRM PC-8 (not photographed)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy