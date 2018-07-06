Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Warp TT - Gallery

Image 1 of 19 Elite provides Bahrain-Merida with the time trial-specific Crono CX Carbon bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 19 Fulcrums AC3 technology claims to improve braking despite the weather conditions (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 19 The rear wheel on Nibali's machine is a full disc Fulcrum Speed 360T (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 19 Unlike some WorldTour teams who choose to run Shimano Ultegra chains and cassettes, Nibali's time trial bike is equipped with Dura-Ace R9100 components (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 19 Nibali opted for 55/42 chainrings for the rolling team time trial at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 19 Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 derailleurs and shifters control the drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 19 Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Warp (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 19 The front brake on Nibali's Merida Warp is the aero TRP T860 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 19 A look at the front end of Nibali's time trial setup (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 19 The front fairing on the brake can be removed for any adjustments (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 19 Bahrain-Merida pair the Fulcrum wheels with 25mm Continental Grand Prix TT tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 19 Height, reach and handlebar extension shape are completely customisable and vary from rider to rider (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 19 Another lok at the front wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 19 A collaboration from Look and SRM produces the SRM Origin power meter crankset (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 19 A look at the wide, oversize bottom bracket area and rear brake (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 19 55mm carbon wheels from Fulcrum ensures aerodynamic performance at the front end of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 19 Vision provides Bahrain-Merida with their cockpit components (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 19 Shimano also provide Nibali with Dura-Ace R9100 pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 19 The seat cluster shares design features of the Merida Reacto and other aero-specific bike frames (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) will arrive in the Vendée this weekend with an eye on a second Tour de France title.

Known for his climbing abilities and aggressive racing style, the Italian's time trialling ability will also be put to the test on the stage 3 team time trial and the penultimate stage individual time trial.

Nibali's Bahrain-Merida team use Merida Warp time trial framesets, and unlike their road models - which feature a predominantly black paint scheme - the Warp retains the metallic blue finish seen on the teams 2017 framesets. It is expected the team will be on new time trial bikes for Tuesday's Tour de France stage 3 team time trial.

The bike is paired with drivetrain components consisting of Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 shifters, while an SRM Origin crankset paired with Shimano 9000 series chainrings provide the drive.

For the rolling team time trial during last month's Criterium du Dauphine, Nibali opted for 55/42 chainrings. Nibali's Merida Warp uses a combination of brakes from TRP and Shimano. A TRP T860 front brake aims to improve aerodynamic performance at the front end, while the Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 rear brake is located under the bottom bracket to also reduce drag.

Fulcrum wheels are paired with 25mm Continental Grand Prix TT tyres and Nibali's cockpit is made up of Vision components.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Nibali's time trial setup.

Frame: Merida Warp TT

Fork: Merida Warp Aero profiled carbon fork

Front brake: TRP T860

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 with bottom bracket mounting

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9180

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: SRM Origin with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 chainrings, 55/42

Rear wheel: Fulcrum 360T

Front wheel: Fulcrum 55T AC3

Tyres: Continental Grand Prix, 25mm

Handlebars: Vision Metron Trimax Carbon Basebar

Stem: Merida Expert

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Seat post: Merida Warp Aero Carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Crono CX Carbon

Computer: SRM PC-8 (not photographed)