Vault criterium start list
Official starters as of November 4, 2011
|#
|1
|Richard Allen
|2
|John Anderson
|3
|Kyle Bateson
|4
|Brendan Beavon
|5
|Tom Bentley
|6
|Jonathan Cantwell
|7
|Thomas Collier
|8
|Stuart Cowin
|9
|Timothy Dalgliesh
|10
|Mark Dippelsman
|11
|Shane Foley
|12
|Peter Garrone
|13
|Dane Macky
|14
|Matthew Murray
|15
|Callum O'sullivan
|16
|Ryan Quade
|17
|James Rogers
|18
|Jared Rowney
|19
|Malcolm Rudolph
|20
|Jonathan Stockwell
|21
|James Stretch
|22
|Peter Thompson
|23
|Matthew Wood
|24
|Peter Richards
|25
|Brendan Hill
|26
|Jesse Kerrison
|27
|Nicholas Schultz
|28
|Trent Carman
|29
|Taylor Charlton
|30
|David Edwards
|31
|Louis Evangelista
|32
|Douglas Freeburn
|33
|Jordan Kerby
|34
|Ryan Macanally
|35
|Michael Matthews
|36
|Todd Milner
|37
|Joshua Prete
|38
|Jake Shelberg
|39
|Justin Vanstone
|40
|Samuel Volkers
|41
|Samuel Wood
