Vault criterium start list

Official starters as of November 4, 2011

Elite men
#
1Richard Allen
2John Anderson
3Kyle Bateson
4Brendan Beavon
5Tom Bentley
6Jonathan Cantwell
7Thomas Collier
8Stuart Cowin
9Timothy Dalgliesh
10Mark Dippelsman
11Shane Foley
12Peter Garrone
13Dane Macky
14Matthew Murray
15Callum O'sullivan
16Ryan Quade
17James Rogers
18Jared Rowney
19Malcolm Rudolph
20Jonathan Stockwell
21James Stretch
22Peter Thompson
23Matthew Wood
24Peter Richards
25Brendan Hill
26Jesse Kerrison
27Nicholas Schultz
28Trent Carman
29Taylor Charlton
30David Edwards
31Louis Evangelista
32Douglas Freeburn
33Jordan Kerby
34Ryan Macanally
35Michael Matthews
36Todd Milner
37Joshua Prete
38Jake Shelberg
39Justin Vanstone
40Samuel Volkers
41Samuel Wood