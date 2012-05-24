USA Cycling Professional Road Championships start list
Official starters for time trial and road race as of May 26, 2012
|1
|David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda)
|2
|Thomas Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan)
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)
|5
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|7
|Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|8
|Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|9
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|11
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|12
|Timothy (Timmy) Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|13
|Benjamin King (RadioShack-Nissan)
|14
|Nathaniel English (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|15
|Chad Haga (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|16
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|17
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda)
|19
|Jonathan Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|20
|Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)
|22
|Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|23
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|24
|James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|25
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|26
|Tyler Karnes (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|27
|Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|28
|Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|29
|Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|30
|Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|31
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|32
|Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|33
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|34
|Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|35
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|36
|K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan)
|3
|Benjamin King (RadioShack-Nissan)
|11
|Timothy (Timmy) Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|12
|Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale)
|21
|Thomas Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda)
|22
|Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda)
|23
|Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda)
|24
|Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda)
|25
|Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Barracuda)
|26
|Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda)
|27
|David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda)
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)
|32
|George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)
|43
|Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare)
|44
|Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare)
|45
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|51
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|53
|Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|54
|Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|62
|Jonathan McCarty (Spidertech p/b C10)
|71
|Jesse Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|72
|Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|73
|Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|74
|Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|76
|Chad Haga (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|77
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|78
|Jonathan Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|79
|Christopher Parrish (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|80
|Thomas Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|81
|Thomas Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|82
|Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|91
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
|92
|Jonathan Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
|93
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
|94
|Christopher Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
|95
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
|96
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
|101
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|103
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|104
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|105
|Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
|106
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|107
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|108
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|109
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|111
|Nathaniel English (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|112
|Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|113
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|114
|Roman Kilun (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|115
|Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|116
|Shawn Milne (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|117
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|118
|James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|119
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|121
|Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|122
|Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|123
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|124
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|125
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|126
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|127
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|131
|James Driscoll (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|132
|Carson Miller (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|133
|Philip Mooney (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|134
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|135
|Tyler Wren (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|141
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|142
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|143
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|144
|Maxim Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|145
|Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|146
|Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|147
|Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|148
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|152
|Tyler Karnes (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|153
|Parker Kyzer (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|154
|Tyler Magner (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|155
|Alder Martz (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|156
|Andrew Meyer (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|157
|Tanner Putt (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|158
|Michael Stone (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|161
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|164
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|165
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|166
|Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|167
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|168
|K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|169
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|171
|Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|181
|Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|191
|Adam Carr (EKOI.com - gaspesien)
|201
|Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
