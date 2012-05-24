Trending

USA Cycling Professional Road Championships start list

Official starters for time trial and road race as of May 26, 2012

Time Trial - May 26
1David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda)
2Thomas Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan)
4Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)
5Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
6Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
7Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
8Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
9Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
10Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
11Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
12Timothy (Timmy) Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
13Benjamin King (RadioShack-Nissan)
14Nathaniel English (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
15Chad Haga (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
17Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
18Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda)
19Jonathan Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
21Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)
22Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
23Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
24James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
25Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
26Tyler Karnes (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
27Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
29Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
30Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
31Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
32Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
33Robert Sweeting (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
34Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
35Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly Cycling)
36K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)

Road Race - May 28
1Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan)
3Benjamin King (RadioShack-Nissan)
11Timothy (Timmy) Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
12Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale)
21Thomas Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda)
22Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda)
23Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda)
24Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Barracuda)
25Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Barracuda)
26Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Barracuda)
27David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda)
31Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)
32George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)
33Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)
43Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare)
44Jason McCartney (UnitedHealthcare)
45Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
51Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
53Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
54Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
62Jonathan McCarty (Spidertech p/b C10)
71Jesse Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
72Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
73Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
74Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
76Chad Haga (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
77Kenneth Hanson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
78Jonathan Mumford (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
79Christopher Parrish (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
80Thomas Soladay (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
81Thomas Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
82Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
91Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
92Jonathan Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
93Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
94Christopher Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
95Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
96Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop)
101Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
103Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
104Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
105Logan Loader-Mooney (Team Exergy)
106Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
107Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
108Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
109Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
111Nathaniel English (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
112Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
113Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
114Roman Kilun (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
115Paul Mach (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
116Shawn Milne (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
117John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
118James Stemper (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
119Robert Sweeting (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
121Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly Cycling)
122Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
123Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling)
124Charles Huff (Jelly Belly Cycling)
125Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
126Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
127Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly Cycling)
131James Driscoll (Jamis - Sutter Home)
132Carson Miller (Jamis - Sutter Home)
133Philip Mooney (Jamis - Sutter Home)
134Kyle Wamsley (Jamis - Sutter Home)
135Tyler Wren (Jamis - Sutter Home)
141Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
142Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
143Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
144Maxim Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
145Nathan King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
146Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
147Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
148David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
152Tyler Karnes (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
153Parker Kyzer (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
154Tyler Magner (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
155Alder Martz (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
156Andrew Meyer (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
157Tanner Putt (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
158Michael Stone (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
161Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
164Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
165Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
166Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
167Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
168K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
169Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
171Nathan Brown (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
181Alister Ratcliff (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
191Adam Carr (EKOI.com - gaspesien)
201Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)